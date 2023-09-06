Home »  Nutrition »  5 Best & Worst Foods Combinations To Eat For Good Health

5 Best & Worst Foods Combinations To Eat For Good Health

Below we discuss some common food combinations that are good for our health and some food combinations that might be unhealthy.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 6, 2023 01:26 IST
3-Min Read
5 Best & Worst Foods Combinations To Eat For Good Health

Salmon is rich in fatty acids, absorption of this can be facilitated by nutrients found in sauted veggies

The qualities that make the best food combinations good for us are nutrient density, balanced macronutrients, and a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These combinations provide essential nutrients for overall health, support digestion, and provide sustained energy.

On the other hand, the worst food combinations are typically high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium, and lacking in essential nutrients, leading to poor nutrition, weight gain, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. Read on as we discuss some healthy and unhealthy food combinations you should keep in mind.

Best food combinations for good health



RELATED STORIES
related

Food Combinations To Boost Health: Nmami Agarwal Outlines The Benefits Of Buttermilk And Chia Seeds. Watch Video Inside

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted the benefits of the food combinations like buttermilk and chia seeds.

related

Have Jaggery With Sesame Seeds Daily. Watch Video To Know The Benefits

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre, and are a good source of protein and magnesium as well. Jaggery, on the other hand, is a good source of iron, antioxidants and is beneficial for digestion.

1. Whole grain bread with avocado

This combination provides a good balance of healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Avocado contains monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health, while whole-grain bread provides fibre and long-lasting energy.



2. Spinach salad with strawberries and almonds

Spinach is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, while strawberries add sweetness and more antioxidants. Almonds provide healthy fats and protein, making this combination a great choice for overall nutrition.

3. Greek yogurt with berries

Greek yogurt is high in protein and calcium, while berries are rich in antioxidants and fibre. This combination is a good source of essential nutrients, and fibre helps in digestion and satiety.

4. Salmon with steamed vegetables

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and are beneficial for heart health. Steamed vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making this combination a great source of nutrients.

5. Quinoa with black beans

Quinoa is a complete protein source and is also rich in fibre. Black beans add more protein, fibre, and essential minerals. This combination provides a good balance of macronutrients and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Worst food combinations for good health

1. Soda with fast food

Soda is high in added sugars, while fast food is often high in unhealthy fats and sodium. This combination contributes to weight gain, increases the risk of chronic diseases, and promotes inflammation.

2. White bread with sugary spreads

White bread is low in fibre and nutrients, while sugary spreads like jam contain added sugars. This combination causes a quick spike in blood sugar levels, resulting in a subsequent crash, and lacks essential nutrients.

3. French fries with processed cheese

French fries are high in unhealthy fats and often deep-fried, while processed cheese contains artificial ingredients and added sodium. This combination is high in calories, unhealthy fats, and sodium, contributing to weight gain and an increased risk of heart disease.

4. Bacon with processed meats

Bacon is high in unhealthy saturated fats and sodium, while processed meats like sausages and deli meats often contain additives, preservatives, and high amounts of sodium. This combination is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

5. Ice cream with sugary toppings

Ice cream is high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories, while sugary toppings provide additional empty calories. This combination contributes to weight gain, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

Be mindful of the order in which you consume foods as it can influence how your body processes the food.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness
Beginner's Guide To Meditation

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

5 Best & Worst Foods Combinations To Eat For Good Health

Janmashtami 2023: Beat Hunger Pangs With These Filling-Snacks While Fasting

Menopause: 5 Benefits & 5 Downsides Of Hormone Replacement Therapy

Boost Your Mental Health by Following These Simple Habits

PCOS Awareness Month: Diet And Lifestyle Modifications To Manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases