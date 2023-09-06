5 Best & Worst Foods Combinations To Eat For Good Health
Below we discuss some common food combinations that are good for our health and some food combinations that might be unhealthy.
Salmon is rich in fatty acids, absorption of this can be facilitated by nutrients found in sauted veggies
The qualities that make the best food combinations good for us are nutrient density, balanced macronutrients, and a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These combinations provide essential nutrients for overall health, support digestion, and provide sustained energy.
On the other hand, the worst food combinations are typically high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium, and lacking in essential nutrients, leading to poor nutrition, weight gain, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. Read on as we discuss some healthy and unhealthy food combinations you should keep in mind.
Best food combinations for good health
1. Whole grain bread with avocado
This combination provides a good balance of healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Avocado contains monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health, while whole-grain bread provides fibre and long-lasting energy.
2. Spinach salad with strawberries and almonds
Spinach is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, while strawberries add sweetness and more antioxidants. Almonds provide healthy fats and protein, making this combination a great choice for overall nutrition.
3. Greek yogurt with berries
Greek yogurt is high in protein and calcium, while berries are rich in antioxidants and fibre. This combination is a good source of essential nutrients, and fibre helps in digestion and satiety.
4. Salmon with steamed vegetables
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and are beneficial for heart health. Steamed vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making this combination a great source of nutrients.
5. Quinoa with black beans
Quinoa is a complete protein source and is also rich in fibre. Black beans add more protein, fibre, and essential minerals. This combination provides a good balance of macronutrients and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Worst food combinations for good health
1. Soda with fast food
Soda is high in added sugars, while fast food is often high in unhealthy fats and sodium. This combination contributes to weight gain, increases the risk of chronic diseases, and promotes inflammation.
2. White bread with sugary spreads
White bread is low in fibre and nutrients, while sugary spreads like jam contain added sugars. This combination causes a quick spike in blood sugar levels, resulting in a subsequent crash, and lacks essential nutrients.
3. French fries with processed cheese
French fries are high in unhealthy fats and often deep-fried, while processed cheese contains artificial ingredients and added sodium. This combination is high in calories, unhealthy fats, and sodium, contributing to weight gain and an increased risk of heart disease.
4. Bacon with processed meats
Bacon is high in unhealthy saturated fats and sodium, while processed meats like sausages and deli meats often contain additives, preservatives, and high amounts of sodium. This combination is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
5. Ice cream with sugary toppings
Ice cream is high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories, while sugary toppings provide additional empty calories. This combination contributes to weight gain, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Be mindful of the order in which you consume foods as it can influence how your body processes the food.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
