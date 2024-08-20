Nutrition: Avoid Mixing These Foods With Honey
Honey is generally considered a healthy natural sweetener, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and it offers benefits like soothing sore throats and boosting energy. However, its healthfulness can be compromised when consumed with certain foods due to potential negative interactions. While honey is beneficial in moderation, it's important to be mindful of these combinations to avoid potential adverse effects. In this article, we share some foods that should not be consumed along with honey. We also explain why that may be.
8 Foods that should not be consumed with honey
1. Hot water or boiling liquids
When honey is mixed with hot water or boiling liquids, it loses many of its beneficial enzymes and nutrients. Additionally, Ayurvedic principles suggest that heating honey beyond 104°F (40°C) can create a toxic substance called "Ama," which can lead to digestive issues.
2. Ghee
According to Ayurveda, mixing honey with ghee in equal proportions can create a harmful substance that may affect digestion and lead to the formation of toxins in the body. You can use more ghee than honey to avoid this imbalance or consume them separately with a gap of at least 30 minutes.
3. Radishes
Combining honey with radishes can lead to the production of toxic compounds that may cause indigestion and bloating. Radishes contain compounds that, when mixed with honey, can produce harmful gases in the digestive system. Avoid consuming honey and radishes together in the same meal. If you enjoy both, consume them separately with a time gap.
4. Fermented foods
Honey combined with fermented foods like yogurt, pickles, or sourdough can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut. The natural sugars in honey can ferment, leading to an increase in acidity and potential digestive discomfort. If you like fermented foods, eat them separately from honey. Allow a gap of at least an hour between consuming honey and fermented foods.
5. Fish
Ayurveda cautions against combining honey with fish, as it is believed that this combination can create an imbalance in the body's doshas (vital energies), potentially leading to skin issues and digestive problems. Avoid recipes that combine honey with fish. Instead, use lemon or herbs as an alternative flavour enhancer for fish dishes.
6. Soybean products
Honey combined with soybean products like tofu or soy milk can cause indigestion and may interfere with the absorption of nutrients. The proteins in soy may react with the sugars in honey, leading to fermentation and digestive issues. If consuming soybean products, wait at least an hour before or after consuming honey to avoid potential digestive discomfort.
7. Onions
Honey mixed with onions can produce toxins that may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort and may even impact respiratory health. Onions have a strong sulphuric content that can react negatively with the enzymes in honey. To avoid issues, consume onions and honey at different times of the day. If you need a sweetener with onions, consider using something other than honey.
8. Non-vegetarian foods
Ayurveda advises against mixing honey with non-vegetarian foods, as this combination can disturb digestion and potentially lead to the formation of harmful toxins in the body. Use alternative sweeteners like jaggery or sugar with non-vegetarian dishes. If you prefer honey, consume it at a separate time from non-vegetarian meals.
By being mindful of these combinations, you can enjoy the benefits of honey without experiencing unwanted side effects.
