Banana With Milk: This And Other 2 Food Combinations You Must Avoid For Healthy Digestion

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared three food combinations that you should avoid.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 1, 2024 12:42 IST
2-Min Read
Milk and banana together can trigger digestive issues

Some food combinations complement each other by assisting in nutrient absorption. While others can do the opposite. Consuming vitamin C with iron can promote better iron absorption in the body. Similarly, it is commonly advised to pair vitamin D with calcium, curcumin with piperine and so on. On the other hand, there are a few that are a big no-no. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared three such food combinations that you should avoid. Keep reading to know why.

Foods you should not eat together.

1. Milk and banana:



Many consume milk and bananas for breakfast. But these might not get along well in your stomach. The nutritionist explained that you might experience digestive issues after consuming these two as banana's acid might curdle the milk and make you feel uneasy.

2. Fruits with meals:



Fruits are healthy and highly nutritious. But you must consume them at the right time to reap the benefits. "Fruits zip through digestion quickly, while meals take their sweet time. The result? A bit of a stomach traffic jam, leading to bloating and gas.

Plus, the natural sugars in fruits could play spoilsport, disrupting the digestion of other foods and affecting how your body absorbs nutrients," Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video. Therefore, it is wise to have fruits between meals.

3. Fish and curd:

Fish with curd might not be a great combination. Fish is loaded with protein and when combined with curd, it can be a heavy load on your digestive system.

According to the nutritionist, this combination can further trigger skin issues and allergies.

"The different digestion speeds of fish and curd can also throw your stomach off balance, leading to some post-meal discomfort," she added.

Since everyone's body and digestive system are different, it is wise to listen to your body and understand the effect of food consumed.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

