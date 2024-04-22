10 Reasons Why You Should Eat Watermelon Through The Summer Season
Below we discuss the many benefits of consuming watermelon in the summer season.
Vitamin C, present in watermelon, plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system
Watermelon is a large, vine-like flowering plant originally from Southern Africa. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family, which also includes cucumbers, pumpkins, and squash. The fruit of the watermelon plant is typically large, round or oblong in shape, and has a thick rind with a juicy, sweet interior flesh that is typically pink, red, or yellow in colour.
Watermelon is not only delicious but also considered healthy due to its nutrient content and various health benefits. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming watermelon in the summer season.
10 Health benefits of consuming watermelon in the summer:
1. Hydration
Watermelon is about 92% water, making it an excellent choice for staying hydrated during hot summer days. Adequate hydration supports bodily functions such as temperature regulation, digestion, and nutrient transport.
2. Rich in antioxidants
Watermelon contains antioxidants like lycopene, vitamin C, and beta-carotene. These compounds help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and inflammation.
3. Heart health
Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant found in watermelon, has been linked to heart health. It helps lower cholesterol levels, reduces oxidative stress, and may decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4. Improves digestion
Watermelon contains fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. Adequate fibre intake can prevent constipation and maintain a healthy digestive system.
5. Muscle recovery
Watermelon contains citrulline, an amino acid that may improve muscle recovery after exercise by reducing muscle soreness and improving endurance. Citrulline also helps relax blood vessels, promoting better blood flow and nutrient delivery to muscles.
6. Skin health
The high water content in watermelon hydrates the skin, keeping it supple and moisturised. Additionally, the antioxidants in watermelon help protect the skin from sun damage and premature aging.
7. Weight management
Despite its sweetness, watermelon is relatively low in calories and contains no fat. Its high water and fibre content can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing overall calorie intake and supporting weight management.
8. Boosts immunity
Vitamin C, present in watermelon, plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells and enhancing their function. A strong immune system helps defend the body against infections and illnesses.
9. Reduces inflammation
The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in watermelon, such as lycopene and cucurbitacin E, help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health problems, including heart disease, arthritis, and cancer.
10. Hydrates the skin
Proper hydration is essential for healthy skin. The water content in watermelon helps keep the skin hydrated from the inside out, reducing dryness and promoting a glowing complexion.
In summary, consuming watermelon in the summer provides numerous health benefits. These benefits occur through various mechanisms in the body, such as hydration, antioxidant action, nutrient delivery, and immune modulation, ultimately contributing to overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.