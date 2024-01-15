Home »  Living Healthy »  Ginger Tea Health Benefits: This Winter Reap These Benefits Of Adrak Wali Chai

Ginger tea or adrak wali chai can offer you several health benefits
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 15, 2024 02:58 IST
2-Min Read
Ginger tea can help boost digestion

On a cold morning, sipping a hot cup of tea is one of the most relaxing experiences. You can make this experience even better with the right choice of tea. Ginger, a commonly used ingredient is used to add taste and aroma to foods and drinks. Adding some ginger to tea, especially during winter is one of the best ways to use it. Ginger tea or adrak wali chai can offer you several notable health benefits. It can help prevent winter-related illnesses like cold, cough or sore throat. Here, let's discuss some health benefits of sipping ginger tea.

Ginger tea health benefits you must know

1. Reduces inflammation



Many experience inflammation during the winter season. Ginger has been used as a remedy for inflammation since ages. Sipping ginger tea can help manage inflammation-related muscle and joint pain.

2. Boosts immunity



A strong immune system can help fight against health ailments effectively. Sore throat, congestion, cough, cold and other infections are quite common during the winter season. Ginger contains immunity-boosting properties that can help keep several diseases at bay.

3. Reduces stress

Ginger tea can help you kickstart the day and provide a soothing effect. The aroma and healing properties of ginger can help manage stress.

4. Improves digestion

Indigestion is a common problem faced by many during the winter season as the levels of physical activity drastically decrease. Ginger helps relieve indigestion and related stomach discomfort. It can also reduce nausea.

5. May help in weight loss

According to studies, ginger plays a role in weight loss. Ginger can affect your appetite and increase thermogenesis. Therefore, you can add ginger tea to your weight loss diet for better results.

Ginger tea can be consumed at any time of the day. Many prefer starting the day with adrak wali chai. You can prepare it with or without milk. However, do not overconsume it.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

