This New Eye Test Can Now Detect Alzheimer's Disease
The experimental technology scans the retina using techniques that can identify beta-amyloid protein deposits that mirror those in the brain.
Accumulations of neurotoxic beta-amyloid protein can be detected with positron emission tomography, or PET scans, and analysis of cerebrospinal fluid, but these are invasive, inconvenient and costly, making them impractical for routine screening and follow-up evaluation. However, the new technique uses an autofluorescence imaging system that includes a specialised ophthalmic camera and sophisticated image processing software.
The tests non-invasively detects presumed amyloid deposits in retinas of living patients. In addition, the tests showed retinal plaque clusters, or "hot spots", containing the most toxic forms of beta-amyloid with specific distribution patterns in superior peripheral regions that were previously unexplored. "Findings from this study strongly suggest that retinal imaging can serve as a surrogate biomarker to investigate and monitor Alzheimer's disease (early in the process)," noted Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, Associate Professor at the hospital.
Here's how a healthy diet can prevent Alzheimer's:
- Eating a diet high in vegetables, fish, fruit, nuts and poultry, and low in red meat and butter may reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
- The low-fat, low-glycaemic diet often promoted for general health and well-being may lower the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
- A new study has found that high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) - also known as good cholesterol - appear to be associated with a reduced risk for Alzheimer's disease in older adults.
With inputs from IANS