This Monsoon Eat Right And Stay Healthy
Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season, because monsoon reduces the immunity power of the body. Our body gets affected with allergies, infection, indigestion problems, so we must keep our body away from such infections. Rainy Season is the season where chances of stomach infection can increase due to unhealthy eating habits.
Eat healthy during monsoon
HIGHLIGHTS
- Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season
- The most important thing is to avoid street food
- One should prefer boiled water during rainy season
The most important thing is to avoid street food. The damp streets and pits filled with stagnant waters act as a breeding place for mosquitoes and other insects. This leads to other diseases like malaria and dengue.
Include garlic, pepper, ginger, asafoetida, jeera powder, turmeric and coriander in food as it helps improve digestion and enhance immunity.
One should prefer boiled water during rainy season because there are a lot of impurities in water. Boiled or filteres water will help you keep away from infections.
Non-vegetarians should go in for lighter meat preparations like stew and soups. Be careful about the fish and prawns. One should cut down the amount of fish and meat.
Include warm dal or soup in your diet and add spices like turmeric, clove, black pepper and sauf in it. Foods like brown rice, oats and barley are best to have in monsoon.
Consuming hot soups during monsoon can reduce inflammation and help fight infection. Adding ginger to your soup may increase body's immunity.
Avoid taking food and vegetables in raw form. Like raw sprouts, they can cause indigestion and lead to gastric problems. Cooking vegetables before consumption is essential.
Turmeric is not only a great antibiotic but is also known to have anti-inflammatory and healing properties which can really help in reducing inflammation in the digestive system.
Sauf water can be consumed after every meal in order to help you digest food and reduce the chances of gastric problems. Also, adding tulsi or barley to plain lukewarm water helps in removing toxins from the bod