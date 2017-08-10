ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  This Monsoon Eat Right And Stay Healthy

This Monsoon Eat Right And Stay Healthy

Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season, because monsoon reduces the immunity power of the body. Our body gets affected with allergies, infection, indigestion problems, so we must keep our body away from such infections. Rainy Season is the season where chances of stomach infection can increase due to unhealthy eating habits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 10, 2017 11:01 IST
2-Min Read
This Monsoon Eat Right And Stay Healthy

Eat healthy during monsoon

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season
  2. The most important thing is to avoid street food
  3. One should prefer boiled water during rainy season
Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season, because monsoon reduces the immunity power of the body. Our body gets affected with allergies, infection, indigestion problems, so we must keep our body away from such infections. Rainy Season is the season where chances of stomach infection can increase due to unhealthy eating habits. One can reduce the chances of such health complications easily by making a few alterations in their daily diet, says an expert. Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist and Dietitian, dole out tips on how one can take care of infection:

The most important thing is to avoid street food. The damp streets and pits filled with stagnant waters act as a breeding place for mosquitoes and other insects. This leads to other diseases like malaria and dengue.

Include garlic, pepper, ginger, asafoetida, jeera powder, turmeric and coriander in food as it helps improve digestion and enhance immunity.

One should prefer boiled water during rainy season because there are a lot of impurities in water. Boiled or filteres water will help you keep away from infections.

RELATED STORIES

'5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection'

'Women: Drink More Water And Reduce The Risk Of UTIs'


Non-vegetarians should go in for lighter meat preparations like stew and soups. Be careful about the fish and prawns. One should cut down the amount of fish and meat.

Include warm dal or soup in your diet and add spices like turmeric, clove, black pepper and sauf in it. Foods like brown rice, oats and barley are best to have in monsoon.

Consuming hot soups during monsoon can reduce inflammation and help fight infection. Adding ginger to your soup may  increase body's immunity.

Avoid taking food and vegetables in raw form. Like raw sprouts, they can cause indigestion and lead to gastric problems. Cooking vegetables before consumption is essential.

Turmeric is not only a great antibiotic but is also known to have anti-inflammatory and healing properties which can really help in reducing inflammation in the digestive system.

Sauf water can be consumed after every meal in order to help you digest food and reduce the chances of gastric problems. Also, adding tulsi or barley to plain lukewarm water helps in removing toxins from the bod



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------