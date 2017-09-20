ASK OUR EXPERTS

Swine Flu Explosion: 42 New Cases Reported In Mohali, Tips To Prevent It

Mohali district reportedly sees increased number of cases of swine flu this year. So far, there have been 42 positive cases and five deaths of this deadly disease. Here's a list of tips to prevent it.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017 12:04 IST
3-Min Read
Swine Flu Explosion: 42 New Cases Reported In Mohali, Tips To Prevent It

Swine flu cases in Mohali

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mohali district reportedly sees increased number of cases of swine flu
  2. This year has witnessed a five-fold rise in the number of cases
  3. Regular fogging and spraying is being carried out all over the area

Mohali district reportedly sees increased number of cases of swine flu this year. So far, there have been 42 positive cases and five deaths of this deadly disease. As for the Zirakpur area, four cases of swine flu have been reported. Where last year only eight people were tested positive and three people succumbed to it, this year has witnessed a five-fold rise and, 193 suspected people are yet to be tested for the infection. Dengue cases, however, have dipped with only 186 reported positive cases and one death this year as compared to the 2016 stats when 2000 cases were reported and four people died.

Also read: 65 Year Old Zirakpur Man Dies Of Swine Flu

Attempts made by health authorities to fight against the spread of H1N1 and vector-borne diseases are futile. Sources in the civil hospital reveal that swine flu spreads during the winter season from November to March. This year the number of cases have spiked in monsoon itself which is owed to some change in the virus. Of the 42 reported cases, 22 were senior citizens and infants.

It has been found that maximum dengue cases have been reported in Nayagaon where one person has died and as many as 186 positive cases have come into picture.

Malaria cases have also increased to 44 and more than half of the patients have migrated from UP and Bihar for treatment. Dr Ritu Bhardwaj, civil surgeon at civil hospital informed that regular fogging and spraying is being carried out to prevent the larvae of mosquito from multiplying at this time. Manjit Singh Sethi the Senior Deputy Mayor of Mohali Municipal Corporation said, "Fogging is being done regularly and besides this, challans have also been issued regularly. If people want fogging to be done again in their respective area they can call our helpline number."

Swine flu is in the air. Here's a list of simple home remedies:

1. Have five, washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It strengthens your immunity. 

2. Practice Pranayam daily. Go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Irrespective of how long or how intense you exercise, this will work wonders for your body's immunity against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.

3. A small piece of kapoor or camphor will be very beneficial. Adults can swallow it with water, children can take it along with food. A word of caution: Camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.

4. Eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.

 

amla as a remedy for swine flu

Simple tips to avoid swine flu
Photo Credit: iStock

5. 2 pods of garlic should be taken every morning with warm water. It will strengthen your immunity.

6. Haldi (turmeric) milk every morning is a great healer. 

7.The odourless gel in aloe vera does wonders not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity.

aloe vera can be used for immunity

Swine flu can be avoided with these remedies
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Lastly, always wash your hands with an anti-septic soap and warm water daily as frequently as possible. Encourage your children to do the same.  



