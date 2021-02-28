ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

The study elaborates that a high sugar fructose diet might prevent the proper functioning of the immune system.
  By: ANI  Updated: Feb 28, 2021 05:23 IST
2-Min Read
Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

A healthy immune system can help you fight against diseases and infections

A high sugar fructose diet might prevent the proper functioning of peoples' immune systems in ways that have, until now, largely been unknown.

The study led by Swansea scientists in collaboration with scientists at the University of Bristol and the Francis Crick Institute in London has been published in the journal 'Nature Communications'.

Fructose is commonly found in sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods and is used widely in food production. It is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and its intake has increased substantially throughout the developed world in recent years.


RELATED STORIES
related

Immunity Tips: Try This 9-Ingredient Bedtime Drink For Better Sleep And Stronger Immunity

Immunity tips: Health coach Digvijay Singh shared a "moonshine mix" that you can add to milk and have before bed time. He says it can help you sleep well and also boost your immunity.

related

Do Not Fall For Immunity-Boosting Quick Fixes: Incorporate These 5 Lifestyle Changes Today

For a healthy immune system you must make certain changes in your diet and lifestyle. Read here to know some tips you should follow.

However, understanding the impact of fructose on the immune system of people who consume it at high levels, has been limited until now.

The new study shows that fructose causes the immune system to become inflamed and that process produces more reactive molecules which are associated with inflammation. Inflammation of this kind can go on to damage cells and tissues and contribute to organs and body systems not working as they should and could lead to disease.

Newsbeep

The research also brings a deeper understanding of how fructose could be linked to diabetes and obesity -- as low-level inflammation is often associated with obesity. It also builds on the growing body of evidence available to public health policymakers about the damaging effects of consuming high levels of fructose.

Dr. Nick Jones, of Swansea University's Medical School, said, "Research into different components of our diet can help us understand what might contribute to inflammation and disease and what could be best harnessed to improve health and wellbeing."


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Dr. Emma Vincent in the Bristol Medical School: Populational Health Sciences (PHS), said, "Our study is exciting because it takes us a step further towards understanding why some diets can lead to ill health."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

Here's How Exercise May Benefit Older Adults With Alzheimer's Dementia

Depression, Anxiety Linked To Earlier Onset Of Alzheimer's Disease

Consuming Diet High In Poor Quality Carbohydrates Linked To Heart Attacks

Light Activities May Help Women's Mobility During Ageing: Research

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases