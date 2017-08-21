High BP During Pregnancy Increases The Risk Of Heart Disease Later
A new study reveals would-be-mothers who experience hypertension during pregnancy face an increased risk of heart disease and hypertension later in life. Researchers have found that women who have hypertension during pregnancy may face an increased risk of heart disease and hypertension later in their life.
Hypertension and pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pregnant women are at a risk of heart disease
- To tackle hypertension we need to move from curative to preventive care
- Salt restriction, diet full of fruits and vegetables is important
pregnancy face an increased risk of heart disease and high blood pressure later in life. Researchers have found that women who have hypertension during pregnancy may face an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension in future. The study published in Paediatric & Perinatal Epistemology, consisted of 146,748 women with a first pregnancy who were followed for four and a half years. Of the total participants, 997 were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and 6,812 developed hypertension, or high blood pressure.
Researcher found that women with hypertension during pregnancy had a 2.2 times higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 5.6 times increased risk of developing hypertension after pregnancy, compared to women without hypertension during pregnancy.
Subsequent pregnancies did not appear to influence these associations.
Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated.
Sonia Grandi, Ph. D. candidate at McGill University, said in a new release "This study highlights the need for long-term follow-up of women with a history of hypertension during pregnancy to provide early management of risk factors for cardiovascular disease."
Kenneth Thorpe, Chairman, Partnership o Fight Chronic Disease said in a statement "To efficiently tackle modern lifestyle diseases like hypertension, we need to move from curative to preventive care. Regular health check-ups, reduction of salt, sugar intake, promoting physical activity, early detection and treatment are some of the possible ways to have a preventive approach towards such diseases."
Thorpe further added lifestyle modifications, including salt restriction, diet full of fruits and green vegetables is more important in day-to-day life.
Comments