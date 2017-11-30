Smart Condom That Rates Your Performance In Bed Created!

ASK OUR EXPERTS

British condoms reveals that this device can also identify the presence of STIs.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 30, 2017 03:55 IST
2-Min Read
Makers reveal that it emits a purple light when it detects an STI

  1. The very first smart condoms design has been revealed
  2. i Con mimics other sex toys and it a ring-shaped wearable device
  3. When it detects an STI, it emits a purple light

Makers of this condom have finally revealed what it would look like. The smart device can detect Sexually Transmitted Infections and even assess your performance in bed. It will also reveal how many calories you burnt while having sex. It has been named as i Con Smart Condom. It costs $80 and is placed at the base of your penis. i Con mimics other sex toys and it a ring-shaped wearable device.

The band is adjustable and shall be worn along with a regular condom. A spokesperson from British condoms revealed that this device could also detect chlamydia and gonorrhea. When it detects an STI, it emits a purple light.

Where the smartphone-connected device offers a whole lot of benefits for a person's sex life, it is being suspected that this one can spy on your intimate moments.

This device is to be used in conjunction with a regular condom which is both lightweight and water resistant. This one has a nano-chip and inbuilt Bluetooth which provides you with statistics needed to improve your sex life. The stats include duration of the act, your speed and girth.

The device will record all data and keep it anonymous. If you wish to share your stats with the world, you can do that too.

Makers of i Con claim that 900000 people have already ordered the device which is set to be released in the market later this year and shall be priced at $80.99.



