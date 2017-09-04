SCB Medical College And Hospital Completes Their 50th Bone Marrow Transplant
The bone marrow transplant unit of this hospital was inaugurated in February 2014. The unit was the first of its kind in Cuttack and the government announced that this surgery will be conducted free of cost. Read the full report here.
SCB succeeds in conducting 50 such surgeries free of cost in the past 3 years.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bone marrow transplant unit of this hospital was inaugurated in Feb'14
- The unit was the first of its kind in Cuttack
- Odisha State Treatment Fund is funding the surgery
"The successful completion of the surgery is a new milestone for the country and the state." says Rabindra Kumar Jena, head of clinical haematology at SCB. Haematologists revealed that this transplant is conducted when a person’s bone marrow becomes weak due to chronic infections, diseases or cancer and does not function properly. In this procedure, new blood stem cells are transplanted which travel to the bone marrow, new blood cells are produced and the growth of a new marrow is promoted.
"A bone marrow transplant replaces your damaged stem cells with the healthy ones. This helps your body make enough white blood cells, platelets or red blood cells to avoid infections, bleeding disorders or anaemia," says haematologist Sudha Sethy.
"The patient is under observation, as the post-operative period is generally critical. She needs to be kept in a sanitised isolation room to avoid infection." Dr Jena informed. He also said that SCB is the only government hospital in the country which provides good quality facilities for bone marrow transplant surgery free of cost. Though the entire process costs two lakhs in a government hospital and over ten lakhs in private hospitals, SCB succeeds in conducting 50 such surgeries free of cost in the past 3 years.
The team of haematologists who succeeded in achieving this goal were R.K. Jena, Sudha Sethy, Rajeeb Nayak, Manmohan Biswal, S.B. Rout and C.R. Kar. "Of all the few 50 patients, who have undergone transplants here, 46 people are living a healthy and normal life. There had been three deaths - two due to infection after the transplant and another after 178 days of the transplant due to brain stroke, which was not in anyway related to the disease." said Jena.
The bone marrow transplant unit of this hospital was inaugurated in February 2014. The unit was the first of its kind in Cuttack and the government announced that this surgery will be conducted free of cost. Odisha State Treatment Fund is funding Nayak’s surgery. Another haematologist at the department revealed, "The eldest person to have undergone a bone marrow transplant from the entire continents of Asia and Europe is Zabar Kahan, 74, who was a patient here. We have also conducted the transplant on five patients at age of above 65 years, which is the first of its kind in entire India, Asia and Europe."
He added "We are all set to take more complicated cancer patients for bone marrow transplants. Besides, we are also expanding the unit to accommodate more patients suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell disease and cancer."
SCB adds that at least 3000 people of the state need this surgery.
Comments