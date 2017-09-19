Radiology Expert, Dr BD Gupta Passes Away
Another shocking and grieving news knocked the doors of the PGIMER, Chandigarh after the demise of its renowned nephrologist, Dr Kirpal Chugh, when Dr BD Gupta, Emeritus Professor, and formerly, the chief of the Department of Radiotherapy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) passed away last Sunday.
Two prominent PGIMER former faculty, Dr Kirpal Singh Chugh, and Dr BD Gupta died on Sunday.
Born in 1934, in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Gupta did his graduation from the Medical College, Agra. After that, he went on to do his post-grad in radiology (combined radio-diagnosis and radiotherapy) under Dr PK Haldar.
He obtained his FRCR degree from London and later, came back to India to exclusively practice radiotherapy and oncology.
For a short period of time, he worked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Then, he joined the PGIMER, in 1971 and set-up the Department of Radiotherapy over there, and served as its head until 1994.
Apart from that, the doctor was also responsible for the establishment of the Department of Telemedicine.
His pioneer work in the field of brachytherapy gained him international recognition.
Even post retirement, he kept himself busy and dedicated to the medical field by treating patients, advising, training people and spreading cancer awareness.
He had a wife Kamlesh Gupta, and two sons, Prashant and Nishant Gupta.
A condolence meeting was called by the Director, PGI, Dr Jagat Ram on Monday for the departed souls of Dr KS Chugh and Prof BD Gupta. The meeting was attended by Senior professors, former directors, HoDs, faculty members, the administrative staff and the resident doctors of PGI.