No Dengue Deaths In Madurai So Far, Say Health Officials: Tips To Prevent Dengue
On Wednesday, senior officials of the Health department claimed that Madurai has not witnessed any dengue deaths as of now. Here are some important tips to prevent dengue.
On Wednesday, senior officials of the Health department claimed that Madurai has not witnessed any dengue deaths as of now. While addressing a press conference, the Dean of Madurai Medical College, D. Maruthupandian, Joint Director of Health Services N. Rukmani and Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar revealed that 1046 patients had been diagnosed with fever on September 31. Of these, 270 were positive for dengue and 776 were affected by viral fever. The Dean went on to explain that dengue deaths in the past can be owed to multiple organ failure. These cases are being referred to as 'viral hemorrhagic fever deaths.'
Deaths of M. Thiruselvi from Kayampatti and R. Sanjana (a young girl from Sellur) were termed as dengue deaths by the media but health officials refused it.
The Dean added that patients are being looked after round-the-clock at the Rajaji Government Hospital. A special 'viral fever' ward has been set up with 30 beds in place and a rapid response team with special doctors to look after the inflow of patients.
But those attending patients did not go by the words of the health officials. G. Meenama from Tirumangalam said that doctors did not respond to their queries and tried to ditch giving a response.
"They come and check the case sheets, but do not inform us anything about the health condition of patients," she said.
Several people at the hospital complained that the required test ELISA (required to check for dengue) was not being conducted at the hospital.
However, Dr. Maruthapandian claimed that this was not true. "We need five days to confirm dengue. Most patients are unaware of this fact and think that they are not getting treated properly," he said.
He then added that doctors in the same ward check patients for dehydration, platelet count and prescribed antibiotics. For this, help desks will be set up in government hospitals. While discussing about preventive measures, Dr Arjun Kumar revealed that all government hospitals and medical colleges had special wards for treatment of dengue patients.
He added that doctors in the ward treated patients for dehydration, checked their platelet count and prescribed antibiotics. To clarify queries, help desks would be created in government hospitals. . "They are also given nilavembu kashayam," he said.
Dr Rukmani added that they would be conducting a cleanliness campaign on Thursday in all schools around the district. They will call it the Anti-Dengue day. School campuses in Usilampatti, Sholavandanprescribe Melur, Alanganallur and Peraiyur will be cleaned both by health officials and students and an oath for dengue prevention will be taken by everyone.
Here are some important tips to prevent dengue.
1. Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
2. Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.
3. If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.
4. Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away.