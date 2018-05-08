New Protein Linked To Spread Of Breast Cancer Identified
Researchers have found that a protein that, once deactivated, could prevent the spread of an aggressive type of breast cancer to other sites in the body, a process known as metastasis. In their study, published in the journal Cell Reports, the researchers demonstrated that a protein, AXL, influences the occurrence of metastasis in HER2-positive cancer, an aggressive type that accounts for 20 per cent of breast cancers.
In HER2-positive breast cancers, cells with high levels of AXL are more likely to detach from tumours to form metastases. The research was done on mice and with samples of tumour cells taken from cancer patients in Montreal, Canada.
In women with HER2-positive cancer, it was found that the less AXL is present, the better the survival rate. Previously, researchers had linked the AXL protein to another type of cancer, triple negative breast cancer, but its role in in HER2-positive cancer was not known.
"Based on this discovery, a treatment targeting AXL could reduce the risk of metastasis," said one of the researchers Jean-Francois Cote, Professor at Universite de Montreal in Canada.
Here are some facts about breast cancer you must know:
1. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women and the second most common type of cancer in the world.
2. Age, genetics, family history and diet; all contribute to breast cancer.
3. Risk of developing this disease increases which age.
4. Men can also be affected with this disease.
5. Obese women are more prone to breast cancer as compared to the lean ones.
