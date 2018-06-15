ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  More Men Turn To Plastic Surgeries For These Enhancements

More Men Turn To Plastic Surgeries For These Enhancements

The study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, shows that a lot of young men are looking for body contouring procedures, enhancing their looks and building confidence.
  By: IANS | Updated: Jun 15, 2018 01:11 IST
2-Min Read
More Men Turn To Plastic Surgeries For These Enhancements

Not only women, but now men too have turned towards plastic surgery

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There has been an increase in cosmetic procedures in old and young men
  2. More than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men in 2017
  3. Older men are having minimally-invasive procedures to look young
If you thought that only women go under the knife for beauty enhancement, think again. According to a study, there has been an increase in cosmetic procedures in men, both young and old, from liposuction, tummy tucks, breast reductions to botox. The study, released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, showed that a lot of young men are looking for body contouring procedures, enhancing their looks and building confidence.

In the past five years, liposuction has seen a 23 per cent rise and tummy tucks have gone up by 12 per cent, while male breast reductions have increased about 30 per cent.

In fact, in the US more than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men in 2017 alone.

"More and more men are coming to my office to have an open discussion about their insecurities," said Lorelei Grunwaldt, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh.

"For a lot of men, just having a procedure on an area of their body that they're self-conscious about can really make a positive impact on how they see themselves," Grunwaldt added.

Besides young men, older men are having more minimally-invasive procedures to take years off of their faces.

Nearly 100,000 men had filler injections in 2017, up 99 per cent since 2000, with Botox quadrupling in popularity, the study showed.

"Some people call it the 'executive edge' because a lot of patients report that they want to look younger to continue to compete in the workplace," said Jeffrey Janis, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"But I think, more often, men just want to look as young as they feel."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

More Men Turn To Plastic Surgeries For These Enhancements

Did You Know This About Marathon Runners?

Breast Milk Can Prevent Food Allergies, Says Study

Here's Why Straight Parents Have A Hard Time Talking About Sex With Their Gay Kids And How To Make It Easier

The Fitness World Is Obsessed With The Perfect Butt, Here's Why

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS