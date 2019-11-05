Lower Physical Activity Leads To Higher Death Rates, Says Study; Here Are Some Clever Ways To Move More Throughout The Day
Do you exercise daily? There are many health hazards associated with low physical activity. As per a study people who had the lowest levels of physical activity had higher rates of death compared to people with higher levels of activity.
Lack of physical activity can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases
Have you ever noticed the amount of physical activity you do in a day? Is it too less? Well, this can be harmful to your health in various ways. Sitting for long periods or following a sedentary lifestyle is associated with many health issues. It can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases, stroke, obesity, back pain, dementia, diabetes and many more. A recent research has extended the health hazards of low physical activity. Researchers have found the people who had the lowest levels of physical activity had higher rates of death compared to people with higher levels of activity, adding that nine percent of all premature deaths are caused by not getting enough physical activity.
Physical activity is known to reduce deaths from heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, and mental illness. The researchers carefully examined the relationship between death and physical exercise among older adults. The study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
During the study, from January to August 2014, researchers conducted home interviews with 1,451 adults older than 60. Of these, 971 participants were given wrist monitors to measure their physical activity. Researchers also asked participants about their smoking habits and how they would rate their health.
The researchers concluded that their main findings suggest that low levels of physical activity are associated with higher risks of death, no matter what a person's level of health was. Overall, physical activity was important for avoiding early death in older men and women, the study said.
Other health hazards of low physical activity
During the study, the researchers also found that there are many chronic health conditions participants with low physical activity reported. They had, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson's disease, kidney failure, high cholesterol, depression, stroke, and cancer.
Clever ways to move more throughout the day
Now you know the multiple health issues associated with low physical activity. You need to make sure that you move more throughout the day. Here are some clever ways to increase your movement throughout the day.
1. Take the stairs
Climbing the stairs is one of the best exercises. It will help you burn more calories and increase the number of steps you walk in a day. Try to choose the stairs whenever possible.
2. Play your favourite sport
Sports are good for mental as well as physical health. Spend some time playing a sport of your choice. You will enjoy this activity and it will be a great physical activity.
3. Play with your pet
You can take your dog out for a walk. You as well as your pet will this kind of physical activity. You can also play something with your dog.
4. Take your friends and family along
Going for a walk or exercising alone might be boring. You can ask your friends or family members to join you. It will be beneficial for both. Let know the health hazards of low physical movement to motivate them to move more.
