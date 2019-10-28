High Fibre Diet Reduce Lung Cancer Risk, Says Study; Know Other Health Benefits And Food Sources Of Fibre
High fibre diet is loaded with health benefits. There are several sources of dietary fibre which can be easily added to your diet. A recent study says that consumption of high fibre diet reduces the risk lung cancer.
- Foods rich in fibre can help you fight digestive issues
- Most fruits and vegetables are rich on fibre
- Study says high fibre diet can help reduce the risk of lung cancer
Fibre should be an essential part of your diet. It enhances digestive health and normalises bowel movement. A high fibre diet can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels as well. Fibre is also good for diabetics. A high fibre diet helps a diabetic maintain blood sugar levels. Another amazing benefit of a high fibre diet is that it helps in weight loss. Fibre keeps you full for longer and makes you eat less throughout the day. Less consumption of calories helps you achieve a healthy weight. Recently a study has highlighted the health benefits of a high-fiber diet. Researchers from Vanderbilt University have found that high fibre diet and yogurt help reduce lung cancer risk.
The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, are based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the USA, Europe and Asia. "Our study provides strong evidence supporting the US 2015-2020 Dietary Guideline recommending a high fibre and yogurt diet," said study senior author Xiao-Ou Shu, professor at the Vanderbilt University in the USA.
For the study, participants were divided into five groups, according to the amount of fibre and yogurt they consumed. Those with the highest yogurt and fibre consumption had 33 percent lower lung cancer risk against the group which didn't consume yogurt and had the least amount of fibre.
"This inverse association was robust, consistently seen across current, past and non-smokers, as well as men, women and individuals with different backgrounds," she said. Shu said the health benefits could be rooted in their prebiotic (non-digestible food that promotes the growth of beneficial micro-organisms in intestine) and probiotic properties.
Foods rich in fibre include-
Some of the foods which are rich in fibre which can be added to your diet may include-
Fruits rich in fibre- pears, apples, strawberries, avocados, banana and raspberries
Vegetables rich in fibre- carrots, broccoli, beetroot, brussels sprouts, sweet potato and other root vegetables
Other foods rich in fibre may include- chia seeds, almonds popcorn, oats, quinoa, chickpeas, kidney beans, peas and lentils
