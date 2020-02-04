World Cancer Day: WHO Outlines Steps To Save 7 Million Lives From Cancer
World Cancer Day: Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled, abnormal growth of cells in the tissue or organ of the body. It is the second leading cause of death globally.
World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February every year to create awareness about cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cancer is the result of abnormal growth of cells inside the body
- Most cancers can be prevented with healthy lifestyle
- Tobacco use contributes to huge number of cancer deaths
World Cancer Day tries to create awareness about the deadly disease. This day strives to inform people about the disease and the steps that can be taken to fight against the disease. I am and I will is the theme for the world cancer day 2020. This theme focuses on the power of individual actions that can impact the future and help in controlling the disease. On World Cancer Day 2020 the World Health Organisations shares steps that can help in saving around 7 million lives from cancer. Cancer prevention and early detection play an important role in reducing global burden.
World Cancer Day 2020: At least 7 million lives could be saved, says WHO
WHO warns that, if current trends continue, the world will see a 60% increase in cancer cases over the next two decades. The greatest increase (an estimated 81%) in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries, where survival rates are currently lowest.
"This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries. If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere," says Dr. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage/ Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases at The World Health Organization.
"At least 7 million lives could be saved over the next decade, by identifying the most appropriate science for each country situation, by basing strong cancer responses on universal health coverage, and by mobilizing different stakeholders to work together", said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.
Cancer prevention
With right prevention, 30% to 50% of cancer deaths can be prevented. Simple healthy modifications, control over risk factors and implementation of existing evidence-based prevention strategies can help in preventing cancer. One should limit tobacco use, exercise regularly and consume a healthy diet to fight cancer risk. While some cases are genetic which is a non-modifiable factor.
