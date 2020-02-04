ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  World Cancer Day: WHO Outlines Steps To Save 7 Million Lives From Cancer

World Cancer Day: WHO Outlines Steps To Save 7 Million Lives From Cancer

World Cancer Day: Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled, abnormal growth of cells in the tissue or organ of the body. It is the second leading cause of death globally.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 4, 2020 06:07 IST
2-Min Read
World Cancer Day: WHO Outlines Steps To Save 7 Million Lives From Cancer

World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February every year to create awareness about cancer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cancer is the result of abnormal growth of cells inside the body
  2. Most cancers can be prevented with healthy lifestyle
  3. Tobacco use contributes to huge number of cancer deaths

World Cancer Day tries to create awareness about the deadly disease. This day strives to inform people about the disease and the steps that can be taken to fight against the disease. I am and I will is the theme for the world cancer day 2020. This theme focuses on the power of individual actions that can impact the future and help in controlling the disease. On World Cancer Day 2020 the World Health Organisations shares steps that can help in saving around 7 million lives from cancer. Cancer prevention and early detection play an important role in reducing global burden.


RELATED STORIES
related

World Cancer Day: Can Air Pollution Be Linked To Cancer? Our Expert Tells

World Cancer Day: Pollutants in the air are absorbed into the circulatory system and pumped all around the body. They can also get deposited on soil, water, and other natural sources, increasing human exposure. Find out more about how air pollution can be linked to cancer.

related

World Cancer Day 2020: Dietary Changes You Must Make To Lower Your Cancer Risk

World Cancer Day 2020: Simple dietary and lifestyle changes can help you fight the risk of cancer. You can make some healthy dietary changes which can reduce your risk. Here are some tips you must know.

World Cancer Day 2020: At least 7 million lives could be saved, says WHO

WHO warns that, if current trends continue, the world will see a 60% increase in cancer cases over the next two decades. The greatest increase (an estimated 81%) in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries, where survival rates are currently lowest.

"This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries. If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere," says Dr. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage/ Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases at The World Health Organization.

"At least 7 million lives could be saved over the next decade, by identifying the most appropriate science for each country situation, by basing strong cancer responses on universal health coverage, and by mobilizing different stakeholders to work together", said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

Cancer prevention

With right prevention, 30% to 50% of cancer deaths can be prevented. Simple healthy modifications, control over risk factors and implementation of existing evidence-based prevention strategies can help in preventing cancer. One should limit tobacco use, exercise regularly and consume a healthy diet to fight cancer risk. While some cases are genetic which is a non-modifiable factor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Headaches, Stomach Ache And Sore Throat: Best Home Remedies For These Ailments That You May Get Every Now And Then
Headaches, Stomach Ache And Sore Throat: Best Home Remedies For These Ailments That You May Get Every Now And Then

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

E-Cigarette Use High Among Recent Quitters, Finds Study

Coronavirus Outbreak: Third Case Confirmed In India; Anyone With Travel History To China Since January 15 Can Be Quarantined

Vegetarian Diet Linked To Lower Risk Of Urinary Tract Infections

It's Official: First Coronavirus Case In Kerala

Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Spikes To 425; WHO Discusses Plan To Fight The Battle Against Coronavirus

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases