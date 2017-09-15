Here's How Bearded Men Are Protected From Skin Cancer: Facial Hair Protects You Against UV Rays
Australian scientists have revealed that facial hair blocks 95% of the harmful UV rays of the sun which in turn protects you against skin cancer. So your beard is not just a trendy face accessory but has a lot more to it.
Beard is not just a face accessory, it is a life-saver too
Gentlemen, your beard is not just a style statement but a life-saver too! Australian scientists have revealed that facial hair blocks 95% of the harmful UV rays of the sun which in turn protects you against skin cancer. So your beard is not just a trendy face accessory but has a lot more to it. This study was led by the University of Southern Queensland and was based on leaving mannequin heads out in the scorching heat of the sun.
Some mannequins were dressed with little hair, some with no hair and some mannequins were dressed with a proper beard. They were all placed in the sun during afternoon hours, when the sun was high in the sky. It was observed that facial hair was the least affected.
"While beards will never be as sun-safe as sunscreen, they certainly are a factor in blocking UV rays." Prof Alfio Parisi said.
He reported at that time that facial hair has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor anywhere from two to 21.
But yes, for complete protection against skin cancer and the UV rays of the sun, do not rely completely on a beard.
'However, they will never be a match for high SPF sunscreen, which should always be worn to protect the skin from sun damage and skin cancer,' says Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson. She added by saying that beards 'play a small part' in protecting you.
The major task of protecting oneself against the UV rays of the sun is achieved by using a high SPF sunscreen and also dressing properly before going out.
Take a look at these tips to protect you against the harmful UV rays of the sun.
1. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going out
2. Use a hat
3. Protect skin around eyes with sunglasses
4. Avoid using tanning beds and sun lamps
5. Avoid staying out from 10am to 4pm, this is when sun rays most intense.