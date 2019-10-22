ASK OUR EXPERTS

Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

Obesity and Lung: According to a recent study, there is a relation between obesity and lung health. Researchers have found that fatty tissues accumulate in the airway walls, particularly in people who are overweight or obese.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:37 IST
3-Min Read
Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

Fatty tissues deposit in the airway walls particularly in obese people

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Obesity can lead to an increased risk of heart diseases
  2. Eat restricted calories to fight obesity
  3. Fatty tissues can deposit in the lungs of obese people

Obesity is associated with multiple health issues. It is extremely important to maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight puts you at a higher risk of multiple diseases. Regular exercise and restricted diet is the key to maintain a healthy weight. The health hazards of obesity are not just restricted to cardiovascular diseases, it can affect lung health as well. According to a recent study, there is a relation between obesity and lung health. Researchers have found that fatty tissues accumulate in the airway walls, particularly in people who are overweight or obese.

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, suggested that the fatty tissue alters the structure of people's airways and this could be one reason behind the increased risk of asthma.

"Our research team studies the structure of the airways within our lungs and how these are altered in people with respiratory disease," said the study's author John Elliot from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Australia.


"Looking at the samples of lungs, we spotted fatty tissue that had built up in the airway walls. We wanted to see if this accumulation was correlated with body weight," Elliot said.

Also read: 5 Lifestyle Mistakes That Can Put You At Risk Of Obesity

The researchers examined post-mortem samples of the lungs that had been donated for the research and stored in the Airway Tissue Biobank. They studied samples from 52 people, including 15 who had no asthma, 21 who had the disease but died of other causes and 16 who died of asthma.

Using dyes to help visualise the structures of 1373 airways under a microscope, they identified and quantified any fatty tissue present. They compared this data with each person's body mass index (BMI). The study showed that fatty tissue accumulates in the walls of the airways. The analysis revealed that the amount of fat present increases in line with increasing BMI. This also increases inflammation within the lungs.

"We think this is causing a thickening of the airways that limits the flow of air in and out of the lungs, and that could at least partly explain an increase in asthma symptoms," Noble said.

Also read: What Is Obesity? Primary Causes, Prevention, Treatment And Heath Risks Associated With It

cf8tau4g

Obesity can increase the risk of multiple health issues
Photo Credit: iStock

Other health hazards of obesity

Obesity can put you at a higher risk of multiple health issues. It can cam affect your body in various ways. The adverse effect of obesity may include-

1. Increased risk of cardiovascular diseases

2. Higher risk of diabetes

3. Puts you at a higher risk of multiple cancers

4. High blood pressure or hypertension

5. Breathing problems

6. Can cause sleep apnea

7. May contribute to gallbladder and liver diseases

8. Certain complications in pregnancy

Also read: Top Experts Give 8 Tips To Prevent Obesity

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Fat Can Accumulate Inside Lungs Of Obese People And Increase Asthma Risk: Study; Other Health Hazards Of Obesity

