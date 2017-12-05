Delhi Pollution: Sri Lankan Player Lakmal Vomits On The Field, Lahiru Walks Off Due To Discomfort
Lakmal was spotted vomiting on the field during the 6th over of India's second innings.
- Suranga Lakmal was spotted vomiting on the field before he walked off
- Lahiru Gamage soon walked away on Sunday due to much discomfort
- Two Ranji trophy matches were cancelled in the national capital last year
The effect of Delhi's notorious smog levels were seen when Sri Lankan paceman Suranga Lakmal was spotted vomiting on the field before he walked off. The pollution levels in the national capital have affected the third test match in a row on Tuesday and are expected to rob Delhi of the future winter tests.
India's second innings were going on and the 6th over was on when Lakmal was spotted bending over and throwing up on the field. Sri Lankan physio rushed to the field to help him and walked off with him. Lakmal later returned for the 11th over. However, Lahiru Gamage soon walked away on Sunday due to much discomfort.
BCCI stated that for scheduling matches in Delhi in the near future, Delhi's pollution will be taken into consideration as well. .
"This point about scheduling matches in Delhi in this particular period can be considered in view of the situation encountered in the last two-three days," Amitabh Choudhary, the acting secretary of BCCI told reporters.
"This pollution issue has been spoken about for years ... It can't be seen affecting just one walk of life. The agencies which need to be dealing with it, I'm sure are dealing with it."
After Delhi's pollution reached the 500 mark, the government ordered to shut schools temporarily. The 500 mark means that air quality has reached to a point where it becomes poisonous. Due to the same, two Ranji trophy matches were cancelled in the national capital last year.
"As you are aware, the BCCI is sensitive about this fog and smog over the years when they scheduled domestic games out of Delhi..." Mr. Choudhary said.
A number of Sri Lankan players were spotted with facemasks on while playing. Coach of the Sri Lankan team stated Delhi's air pollution to be a 'unique' and 'well-documented' problem but Mr Choudhary said that their team did not raise this question when the trip was being scheduled.
"If they had any [objection], they didn't express it to me," he said.
