Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll Spikes To 170; WHO Discusses Plan To Fight The Battle Against Coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China in Beijing to discuss the outbreak and methods to bring it under control
Common signs of coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough and shortness of breath
- WHO recommends simple precautions to control the spread of coronavirus
- Wear a mask to prevent the spread of infection
- Coronavirus affects the respiratory tract of the infected person
Chinese health authorities have confirmed more than 7,700 cases and 170 deaths as of 29 January. The virus has now spread to every region in China. Infections have also spread to at least 16 other countries, reports BBC. The World Health Organisation is yet to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency. The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China in Beijing to discuss the outbreak and methods to bring it under control.
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO on the steps to fight the battle against coronavirus
The World Health Organisation has warned all governments to be 'on alert' as the death toll is on a constant rise in China.
"Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO's highest priority," said Dr. Tedros. "We appreciate the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak, especially the commitment from top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated, including sharing data and genetic sequence of the virus. WHO is working closely with the government on measures to understand the virus and limit transmission. WHO will keep working side-by-side with China and all other countries to protect health and keep people safe."
WHO earlier shared guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection. Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing, stated WHO.
