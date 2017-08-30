80 Dengue Cases Reported In Chandigarh This Month
Doctors state that the breeding of dengue mosquitoes depends upon humidity and temperature.
The breeding of dengue mosquito depends upon humidity and temperature.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Breeding of dengue mosquito depends upon humidity and temperature
- Peak season of vector-borne disease is from September to November
- Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by virus
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by one of the many closely related dengue viruses. According to WHO, Approximately 2.5 billion people live in dengue-risk regions with about 100 million new cases each year worldwide. The cumulative dengue diseases burden has attained an unprecedented proportion in recent times with sharp increase in the size of human population at risk. Dengue disease presents highly complex pathophysiological, economic and ecologic problems.
What are the most commonly associated symptoms that could be associated with the onset of Dengue?
- Severe headache
- Pain behind the eyes
- Nausea and vomiting Swollen glands
- Muscle and joint pain
- Skin rash
- High fever reaching 40 C/ 104 F
Why are some people more susceptible to Dengue?
They live in a high-risk zone which has dingy, unclean surroundings with stagnant water that encourages mosquito breeding. Some of them have been infected with dengue before.
- They have low immunity
- Their platelet count is low
Make a diagnosis assessing:
- The temperature
- Associated symptoms such as nausea and vomiting
- Rash and general pain
The common tests for dengue:
- Complete Blood Count
- ELISA test for dengue NS1 Ag
- PCR for detecting viral DNA
- Serum IgG and IgM test
Suggested Treatment:
- Please seek medical advice immediately if common symptoms persist
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Symptomatic relief can be sought using NSAIDs (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as paracetamol
- Do not take aspirin or ibuprofen since they can increase the risk of bleeding
- Follow instructions of medical practitioners diligently
Comments