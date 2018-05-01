Are Mangoes Are Fattening? Rujuta Diwekar Debunks Popular Myths About Mangoes
Mangoes are perfect summer fruit
Summer time is mango time! The goodness of mangoes can be best enjoyed during this time of the year, when the summer heat is taking a toll on our body all the time! Mangoes, also known as the king of fruits, are popular because of their distinct and sweet flavour which is a treat to taste buds. But at the same time, mangoes and their consumption have been a topic of debate. Many are under the illusion that mangoes are very high in sugar and calories.
But whenever we have such doubts, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is right here to our rescue. After her widely popular Fitness Project 2018, she continues to share fitness and health tips on Facebook, spreading happiness and well-being.
One of her recent posts on Facebook was that of mangoes, where she attempts to enlighten people about the popular myths and realities about mangoes. She writes that mangoes are in season. Eating seasonal is something we all must swear by!
The first and foremost thing that she clarifies is that it is a myth that mangoes are high in sugar and calories. But the reality is that mangoes are sweet and pulpy because it contains fructose in high amounts. Fructose or monosaccharide is simple sugar, which will not lead to weight gain if consumed in limited quantities. Also, avoid eating mangoes with your meal as that too would contribute to giving you extra calories.
The second myth that exists about mangoes is that they have high glycemic index. The average glycemic index of mangoes considered to be on the lower scale of glycemic index.
Another popular myth about mangoes is that people with diabetes should not eat them. However, Rujuta completely denies this and says that not only are mangoes safe for diabetics, they are in fact recommended for people with diabetes because of its rich profile of nutrients. They are rich in phytonutrients, antioxidants and fibre.
Another popular myth that exists about mangoes is that you can identify the ripeness of mangoes by their skin colour. However, the fact is that ripeness of mangoes can be better identified by a gentle squeeze, where the ripe one will succumb only slightly. Also, a ripe mango is one which smells fruitier than an unripe one.
Often, mangoes are known to be rich in Vitamin A. But the content of Vitamin A in mangoes depend on the variety to which they belong. Also the maturity of the fruit will determine its vitamin content. A green mango will be high in Vitamin C and as it ripens, its amount of beta carotene or Vitamin A increases. As mentioned above, mangoes are rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients, fibre, Vitamin B-6 and potassium.
Thus, as Rujuta wrote on her post, mangoes "khao aur khane do". Eat mangoes regularly in summer as they can improve eyesight and contribute to a glowing skin. Mangoes can boost immunity as well. Prefer eating it as a fruit instead of gulping mango juice to get more nutrients.
