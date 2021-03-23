Men's Health: Follow These Expert-Recommended Tips To Boost Your Energy Levels Naturally
Men's health: Having a healthy and active lifestyle can make you feel fit, active and energised. Make sure you eat a diet rich in protein and also do strength training regularly.
Men's health: Take less stress in order to improve your vitality
HIGHLIGHTS
- The normal level of vitamin B12 in your bloodstream is: 190-950 pg/ml
- Hormonal balance is important for you to feel energetic
- Having a healthy and active lifestyle can boost up your vitality
As we age, we experience a slow-down in vitality, sex drive, energy levels and face age related issues such as fatigue, joint pain, wrinkles, hair-loss, reduced mental and cognitive function etc. Here are some of the science-backed pathways that will help us turn the clock backwards, look, feel and perform better.
Men's health: Natural ways to boost your energy
1. Optimise nutrient intake: Micronutrients such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and iron levels are very important nutrients that you should take in sufficient amount for the proper functioning of your body. The normal level of vitamin B12 in your bloodstream lies between 190 and 950 (pg/mL). However, for having an ideal vitality and performance level, vitamin b12 range should be above 700 (pg/mL).
Also read: 5 Superfoods To Rev Up Your Energy This Summer
2. Maintain hormone balance: The balance of key hormones such as Testosterone, Cortisol, DHEA is important to improve your vitality. Our body drops 1-3% hormones every year after the age of 30 and it accelerates due to unmanageable stress. Testosterone is responsible for the sex drive, and muscle gain which further improves through strength training. Recovery through deep sleep promotes serotonin hormone that helps with mood regulation and feeling of well-being.
3. Shift to an active lifestyle: Having a healthy and active lifestyle can boost up your vitality and energy level to a next level. Make sure that you take a protein-first diet, develop strength training routine, and improve core-strength or posture through yoga to reduce the chances of sexual dysfunction. Moreover, smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol, obesity and diabetes can also reduce your vitality.
Also read: Erectile Dysfunction: Expert Tells How Lifestyle Changes Can Help
4. Develop a positive mindset: Stress is inevitable and sometimes moderate stress is good and keeps us motivated. A better mindset and good self-esteem promotes feeling of confidence and vitality. Surrounding yourself around positive people, and meditating for at least half an hour can help you enhance and increase your vitality.
5. Improve circulation and reduce inflammation: The antioxidants such as vitamin A, E, and omega 3 fatty acids can boost circulation and reduce inflammation and promote cell repair. Poor circulation can lead to cardiac conditions and also erectile dysfunction where the blood flow is impaired. Exercise is an excellent way to increase your overall circulation.
Also read: Following A Sedentary Lifestyle? 5 Warning Signs You Need To Move More Everyday
(Mr Vikas Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, MyDiagnostics)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.