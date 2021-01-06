Following A Sedentary Lifestyle? 5 Warning Signs You Need To Move More Everyday
A sedentary lifestyle is linked with several health issues. Physical inactivity is harmful to your physical as well as mental health. Read here to know sings that tell that your body requires more movement throughout the day.
Sedentary lifestyle may increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sedentary lifestyle may lead to weight gain
- It can affect your digestion and blood pressure too
- Start your day with exercising to burn more calories
A sedentary lifestyle is more harmful than you think. Being a couch potato, sitting all day and not exercising puts you at a higher risk of diseases and several health issues. Many follow a sedentary lifestyle while have to sit for long hours to fulfil their work commitments. But unknowingly you are harming your mental as well as physical health. According to WHO, sedentary lifestyles increase all causes of mortality, doubles the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity, and increase the risks of colon cancer, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, lipid disorders, depression and anxiety. Around, 60 to 85% of people in the world lead sedentary lifestyles. It is estimated that nearly two-thirds of children are also insufficiently active, with serious implications for their future health.
Sings you are not moving enough
There are some signs your body may show when you are moving to less. Here are some of these.
1. You feel fatigued
Lack of exercise and body movement can leave you fatigued and tired. A sedentary lifestyle may negatively affect your metabolism and you may feel tired easily. It can make it hard for you to perform day to day activities efficiently.
2. Weight gain
Sitting for long hours reduces the number of calories you burn in a day. You also end up consuming more calories than required when following a sedentary lifestyle. This may lead to a change in weight and make you gain extra kilos.
Also read: Sedentary Lifestyle Is More Harmful Than You Think: Here's How
3. Your sleep cycle is messed up
Physical inactivity affects your sleep cycle too. When you do not move enough throughout the day, you may find it hard to fall asleep. Therefore, exercising is an effective way to fall asleep.
Also read: Do You Have A Sitting Job? Know Ways To Move More At Your Desk Job
4. Existing health conditions may worsen
If you are suffering from conditions like high blood pressure, obesity, insomnia or diabetes, following a sedentary lifestyle may worsen the symptoms. You may experience a rise in blood pressure, blood sugars, weight gain and much more.
5. Body aches may become common
Prolonged sitting may lead to pain and aches. It can affect your digestion as well as overall health. You may experience pain in back, neck, shoulder or knees. Regular exercise keeps your body fit and joints and muscles healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.