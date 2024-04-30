Zinc-Rich Foods To Help Manage Asthma
Here we share a list of foods rich in zinc that can help asthma management.
Zinc-rich foods can indeed play a role in managing asthma due to their anti-inflammatory properties and their ability to support immune function. Read on as we share a list of foods rich in zinc that can help asthma management.
Here are 10 zinc-rich foods best for people with asthma:
1. Oysters
Oysters are one of the best sources of zinc. Zinc is involved in the production and function of immune cells, which can help reduce inflammation in the airways, a common issue in asthma. Enjoy oysters raw or cooked to retain their zinc content.
2. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are another excellent source of zinc. They also contain magnesium, which can help relax the muscles around the airways, potentially easing asthma symptoms. Consume them raw or lightly roasted to preserve their nutrients.
3. Spinach
Spinach is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that support lung health. Its high vitamin C content may also help reduce inflammation in the airways. Consume spinach raw in salads or lightly cooked to retain its nutrients.
4. Legumes
Legumes are not only a good source of zinc but also provide fibre and antioxidants that support overall lung health. They are versatile and can be added to soups, salads, or main dishes.
5. Beef
Lean beef is a good source of zinc and high-quality protein. Protein is essential for repairing tissues, including those in the respiratory system. Opt for lean cuts of beef and avoid frying to minimise unhealthy fats.
6. Chicken
Chicken is another good source of zinc and protein. Grilled, baked, or boiled chicken breast is a healthier option compared to fried chicken.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and immune function. Some studies suggest that probiotics may help reduce asthma symptoms by modulating the immune response. Choose plain yogurt with live cultures for the most benefits.
8. Mushrooms
Certain mushrooms, such as shiitake and maitake, are good sources of zinc and have anti-inflammatory properties. Incorporate them into stir-fries, soups, or pasta dishes for a flavourful boost.
9. Cashews
Cashews are not only a good source of zinc but also provide healthy fats and antioxidants. Enjoy them as a snack or sprinkle them over salads and stir-fries for added crunch.
10. Quinoa
Quinoa is a nutritious whole grain that contains zinc, magnesium, and fibre. Its low glycemic index may also help stabilise blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for individuals with asthma. Use quinoa as a base for salads, stir-fries, or as a side dish.
For best results, aim for a balanced diet that includes a variety of these zinc-rich foods along with other nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. It's also important to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary recommendations and asthma management strategies.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
