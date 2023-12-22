10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have Asthma
Here we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you can add to your diet to better manage asthma.
Ginger has been linked to reducing airway inflammation and improving asthma symptoms
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, resulting in difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness. It is often triggered by certain allergens, irritants, exercise, or respiratory infections.
Anti-inflammatory foods are those that contain compounds known to reduce inflammation in the body. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods can be beneficial for managing the symptoms and reducing the frequency and severity of asthma attacks. In this article, we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you can add to your diet to better manage asthma.
These anti-inflammatory foods will make asthma management easier:
1. Fatty fish
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish (e.g., salmon, tuna, sardines) have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce symptoms of asthma. Aim for two servings per week, either grilled, baked, or steamed.
2. Turmeric
The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, possesses anti-inflammatory effects. Include turmeric in your diet by adding it to curries, stews, smoothies, or by consuming turmeric tea.
3. Ginger
Ginger has been linked to reducing airway inflammation and improving asthma symptoms. Add fresh ginger to your meals, drink ginger tea, or consume it as a supplement.
4. Leafy green vegetables
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that can help manage asthma symptoms. Incorporate these vegetables into salads, stir-fries, or smoothies.
5. Berries
Berries, especially blueberries, are rich in antioxidants that can protect against airway inflammation. Enjoy them fresh, add them to yogurt or oatmeal, or include them in smoothies.
6. Avocado
Avocados are a good source of vitamin E, which may help reduce inflammation in the airways. Add avocado slices to salads, sandwiches, or use them to make guacamole.
7. Garlic
Garlic has antioxidant properties that may help decrease asthma symptoms and improve lung function. Use it to flavour dishes, such as soups, sauces, or stir-fries.
8. Walnuts
Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation. Incorporate walnuts into your diet by snacking on them, adding them to oatmeal or salads, or using them in baked goods.
9. Green tea
Green tea contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects and may help manage asthma symptoms. Drink it hot or cold, or include it as an ingredient in smoothies.
10. Probiotics
Probiotics, found in yogurt and fermented foods (e.g., sauerkraut, kimchi), can enhance gut health, which in turn may reduce asthma symptoms. Consume these foods regularly as a part of a healthy, balanced diet.
To consume these foods correctly, it is important to incorporate them into a well-rounded diet. Try to include a variety of these anti-inflammatory foods in your meals throughout the week, rather than relying solely on one or two.
These foods provide essential nutrients and antioxidants that can help decrease inflammation in the airways and improve overall lung health. However, it is crucial to note that a well-balanced and varied diet, along with appropriate medical treatment.
Additionally, choose fresh and whole foods whenever possible, as processed options may contain additives that could aggravate asthma symptoms. Listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary recommendations specific to your condition.
