The Most Practical And Effective Indian Superfoods That Aid Weight loss
Rather than relying on those fad diet plans, it's always good to focus on our desi superfoods if you want to lose weight
What is the first thing that will come to your mind if we ask you to imagine an Indian kitchen? Colourful vegetables. Spices. Pulses. Sometimes, despite having all these already stored in our kitchens, we fail to understand their importance and health benefits. But did you know that moong dal or dailya is always at the forefront when we talk of nutrition and weight loss together? Are you curious about knowing more in this regard? Well, if yes then you must go through this list. There are a variety of desi superfoods that can help you get rid of the extra pounds? These food items are a powerhouse of nutrients and are highly beneficial for the body.
1. Moong dal
Your regular dal (lentils) like moong, masoor have the capacity to help you lose weight. Moong dal is loaded with protein which helps you remain fuller for a long time and thus, suppress the unwanted hunger pangs. Not just this but moong dal is also known to play a role in boosting metabolism which ultimately, burns fat.
2. Lauki
Bottle gourd, Lauki or doodhi, is yet another Indian superfood that helps in weight loss. Besides this, it is low on cholesterol and saturated fat. Bottle gourd is also loaded with protein and fibres. During summer, people consume lauki juice to stay hydrated.
3. Daliya
Most of us like to savour daliya for breakfast. Also, those who are looking for a fibre-rich substitute for rice can rely on daliya. Sometimes, people who are on a weight loss journey are advised to have daliya as it is high in protein.
4. Buttermilk
This is one of the most preferred beverages in many parts of the country. Many people love to savour freshly churned buttermilk at home. Curd goes into making this healthy and nutritious delight. When relished after every meal, it helps in smooth digestion. Buttermilk also plays a role in dealing with obesity. This drink is packed with vitamins, protein, calcium, potassium and vitamins which helps in reducing fat. You can have it even when you are on a diet as well.
5. Ajwain
Carom seeds, popularly known as ajwain, are easily available in every Indian kitchen. It has a unique flavour. Well, did you know that ajwain is known to work wonders for digestive issues? It boosts your metabolism resulting in weight loss. After all, better digestion is the main aspect of weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
