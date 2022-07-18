Lovneet Batra Shares Five Monsoon Essentials You Must Have In Your Kitchen
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares five essentials for monsoon.
Black pepper has many benefits including boosting immunity
Monsoon is officially here. Well, no matter how much we appreciate the weather, there comes a fear of catching a cold, cough or any other such health infections during this time of the year. Also, usually, cases of viral fever spike during monsoon. One of the best things to do is work on yourself and strengthen your immunity to keep these infections at bay. So, how can you do this? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram listing about five food items that must be there in your kitchen especially, during monsoon. And, you might have to update your grocery list with these ingredients to beat the seasonal ailments this monsoon, she says. There are certain food items that have healing properties and are good for boosting immunity.
Lovneet Batra mentions the following food items that you need to include in your monsoon diet:
1. Tulsi: Indian basil or Tulsi is regarded as a holy herb. It is known for relieving stress and boosting energy levels. Lovneet says that tulsi also contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful free radicals in the body.
2. Ginger: This food item is packed with gingerols, parasols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone. All these have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. She further continues by saying that ginger also improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away.
3. Black pepper: It is available in various forms like as a whole, crushed, or powdered form. Black pepper, generally used in a lot of curries, contains carminative qualities that lower the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but it also boosts the immune system, Lovneet adds.
4. Turmeric: We have been seeing our mothers and grandmothers using haldi as a miracle herb. There are so many home remedies to various health issues that use haldi. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being.
5. Garlic: Lovneet calls garlic a miracle food. Allicin is a compound present in garlic that helps to boost the immune system and thus protect our body against various infections that may possibly occur during this season.
Take a look:
So, go ahead and check if you have these food items in your kitchen already. If not, don't forget to include them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
