You Maybe Prone To Hairfall In Summers; Try These Simple Tips To Avoid It
In this article, we share easy and doable tips you can follow for better hair health in summer.
Washing hair regularly can help remove dirt and sweat that may be accumulated by during hot months
Unlike what many might believe, hair loss is most common during summer. Our hair helps keep our heads insulated and warm. This function helps our health during winters however, it can cause issues during hot summer months.
Due to this insulation in the scalp during summer, we may be prone to hair fall in summer. Luckily, some simple hair care tips can help you manage this. Read on as we share easy and doable tips you can follow for better hair health in summer.
Tips to reduce hair fall that may be caused by hot summer months:
1. Keep your scalp and hair clean
During summer months, sweating is very common that leads to the accumulation of dirt, oil, and dust on the scalp. It results in clogged pores and scalp infections, leading to hair fall. To avoid this, you should wash your hair with a mild shampoo twice a week.
2. Avoid hot water showers
As the temperature rises, you may feel tempted to take a hot water shower, but it can be harmful to your hair. Hot water strips off the natural oils present in your scalp, leading to hair fall. Instead, you can opt for a cold or lukewarm water shower.
3. Protect your hair from the sun and dust
Excessive sun exposure can damage your hair and cause hair loss. You can protect your hair by wearing a hat, scarf, or using a sun protection hair spray. Additionally, try to avoid going out during the peak hours when the sun is at its strongest.
4. Avoid tying your hair tightly
Tying your hair too tightly, especially in a ponytail or bun, can lead to hair fall. It puts pressure on your hair roots and causes breakage. Instead, keep your hair loose or go for a loose braid.
5. Use a wide-toothed comb
Using a wide-toothed comb helps to detangle your hair without pulling or breaking them. It is advisable to use a comb with soft bristles or a wooden comb to avoid any damage.
6. Oil your hair
Oiling your hair provides the necessary moisture and nourishment to your hair. It helps in preventing hair damage due to sun exposure and keeps your hair healthy. You can use coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil.
7. Avoid using hair styling products
Hair styling products such as gel, hairspray, or mousse contain harsh chemicals that damage hair. These products can make your hair dry and brittle, leading to hair fall. So, it is better to ditch them during summers.
8. Eat a healthy diet
A healthy diet is essential for healthy hair. Include foods high in protein, vitamins, and minerals like eggs, fish, leafy vegetables, and fruits in your diet. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
9. Exercise regularly
Exercise helps to improve blood circulation and promotes hair growth. It also helps reduce stress, a common cause of hair fall.
10. Trim your hair regularly
Trimming your hair regularly helps to get rid of split ends that damage your hair. It also promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair breakage.
In conclusion, following these tips can help you reduce hair fall during hot summer months. It is recommended to consult a dermatologist if you are experiencing excessive hair fall or any scalp infections.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
