Are You Facing Hair Fall? Nmami Agarwal Shares Two Things To Keep In Mind
Nmami Agarwal shares that you must focus on your diet and find out the underlining cause behind the problem.
Foods rich in vitamin B7 can improve hair health
Hair fall has become a common issue these days. Every second person walking the Earth is suffering from a hair fall problem. It can happen due to pollution, stress, hormonal issues, and eating habits, among others. And, we say that diet, please note that it plays a significant role in the whole process of controlling the hair fall. Sometimes, hair fall may also indicate some deficiencies in the body. If you are facing hair loss these days and looking for some expert tips, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here with a few suggestions.
According to Nmami Agarwal, here are the two things you need to keep in mind if you are facing hair fall:
1. Diet
The nutrient says that your diet provides the right nutrients that keep your hair healthy, and protect you from hair loss. The nutrients that are important for your hair include protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, and vitamin D. Nmami says that you need to watch out for deficiencies and make up for the loss through the diet itself. She speaks about the food items rich in these nutrients and suggests including lean meat, pulses, lentils, and nuts in your diet.
2. Underlining cause
Nmami warns viewers and tells them about paying attention to the underlining cause. She says that sometimes, hair fall may also indicate health conditions like thyroid, anaemia, autoimmune disease, or hormonal issues. All these conditions can lead to hair loss. So, she says, watch out for the underlining cause and take necessary precautions.
Take a look:
Nmami Agarwal often talks about hair and skin-related issues. She says that sometimes, signs like hair thinning and brittle nails may indicate some vitamin deficiency in the body. As per her video, these two signs may be the result of Vitamin B7 deficiency. Although the deficiency of Vitamin B7 is a rare occurrence, that doesn't mean it is non-existent. Some people may suffer from this rare vitamin deficiency. The symptoms of the same include brittle nails, thinning of hair, and splitting of hair. Some people also experience fatigue, perpetual tiredness, muscle pain, and a tingling sensation in the hands and feet. However, Nmami also talks about the food items that can help you in this condition. You can eat eggs, fish, meat, dairy products, seeds, sweet potato, cauliflower, and yeast.
Do let us know you if these tips were helpful.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
