Yoga: The Winter Season Can Disrupt Your Gut Health; Try These Yoga Poses To Improve Digestion
In this article, we share step-by-step of yoga poses that can help you manage your gut health in winter.
Yoga: Balasana can help improve your gut health
Changes in weather or seasons are just one of many outside elements that might have an impact on human health. Winter is when colds and flu are most common, spring is when allergies start to get worse, and fall is when joint issues start to return. Seasonal changes often have the greatest impact on the digestive system, making conditions like heartburn, acid reflux, abdominal discomfort, etc. more prevalent during this time of year.
It is crucial to comprehend how seasonal trends and variations might impact gut health and the digestive system. Lack of water intake, eating unhealthy foods, overeating, and lack of exercise can be among many factors that cause gut issues in winter.
Besides increasing water intake and eating right, there are a variety of lifestyle factors that can directly improve your gut health in winter. One such factor is physical movement. Yoga in particular can pose extremely helpful in maintaining good gut health in winter. In this article, we share step-by-step of yoga poses that can help you manage your gut health in winter.
Follow these step-by-step yoga poses for better gut health in winter:
1. Uttanasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
2. Trikonasana
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times on each side
3. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
4. Jathara Parivartanasana
- Lay on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms extended to the sides
- Move your hips to the right, around an inch
- Having your knees and feet together, raise your feet off the ground
- Bring your legs bent to the left while rotating your hips
- Maintain a flat upper back on the floor
- Legs should be lowered to the ground by gravity
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Bring your knees up to your chest while gently bringing your hips back to a neutral posture
- Next, slowly extend your legs
5. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
Adding these yoga poses to your daily workout routine will help you stay on track and help keep your gut healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.