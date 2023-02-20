Gut: Yoga May Help Manage Your Gut Microbiota
In this article, we discuss ways in which yoga helps boost health of our gut microbiota and yoga asanas that through which we can achieve this.
You can improve the health of your gut and gut flora by practicing yoga and improving your diet
A balanced and healthful lifestyle depends on having a healthy digestive system. The gut is crucial for a lot of bodily processes, and when it is malnourished and out of balance, it can lead to a number of illnesses.
Yoga in particular is a fantastic method to start this journey because it can help with digestion, stress reduction, and microbiota healing through mild movement. Read on as we share ways in which yoga may improve your gut microbiota.
Here's how yoga boosts your gut flora health:
1. Relieves stress
The gut plays a crucial role in controlling the body's stress reactions since it contributes to the synthesis of brain chemicals like dopamine and GABA as well as the control of other hormones. The microbiome is extremely delicate, and when hormones are released to indicate that the body is under stress it can become out of balance. Yoga breathing techniques and meditation have been shown to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms down the body's stress reactions.
2. Fastens digestion
Ayurveda, the sister science of yoga and the oldest medical system in the world and teaches that good digestion is essential for good health. Some asanas can enhance "agni," or our digestive fire, to aid in digestion and help the body remove toxins. Certain asanas can also lower blood pressure, enhance oxygenated blood flow to various organs, and massage the interior organs.
3. Boosts health of gut flora
It has been demonstrated that exercise helps the gut's healthy diversity of microorganisms. The better the diversity of bacteria found in the intestines. Yoga is a mild kind of exercise that virtually anybody can perform to keep their gut microbiota healthy. A happy, healthy you is built on a happy, healthy microbiota.
Yoga is not a fleeting trend that appears in the fitness universe. This science dates back thousands of years. Several studies demonstrate the beneficial effects of consistently practicing yoga on health. For instance, inflammatory signs are reduced, sleep appears to be better, and the immune system gains a lot. Here are some yoga poses that might pose helpful in boosting your gut health.
3 yoga asanas you can practice daily to boost your gut health:
1. Vrikshasana
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
2. Padahastasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
3. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
Incorporate yoga to your workout routine for not only fitness but for better digestive health. Yoga boosts physical as well as mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
