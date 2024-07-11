Home »  Living Healthy »  Flossing Is The Secret To Good Gut Health? Nutritionist Reveals

Poor oral hygiene can lead to gut health issues, making flossing a vital habit to adopt, says the nutritionist. 
Flossing removes plaque, keeping your gums and gut healthy

Are you neglecting a crucial step in your daily routine? While brushing your teeth is a no-brainer, flossing is often overlooked. But it is a game-changer for your gut health, reveals experts. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is sharing some insights on how good gut health starts in your mouth, where good bacteria live on your tongue, gums and teeth. “Good gut health begins with good oral health. And how we manage our dental health influences our overall health,” she says. Poor oral hygiene can lead to gut health issues, making flossing a vital habit to adopt. The Nutritionist recommends ditching the string floss that can harm your gums and to start using a gentle, specialised water floss instead. Your gut (and teeth) will thank you.

In a recent Instagram video, Ms Agarwal talks about the importance of oral health, stating, "Oral Health is the gateway to physical health” and mentioned the following benefits of flossing:

Fights gum disease



Plaque buildup from food particles can lead to bacteria that may move down to the stomach when we chew on meals. Flossing removes plaque, keeping your gums and gut healthy.

Fresher breath



Food particles stuck between teeth can cause bad breath. Flossing removes these particles, leaving your mouth feeling minty fresh. It also removes bad bacteria and aids good bacteria in your gut.

Watch the full video here:

As per Nmami Agarwal, here are a few effective tips to maintain good oral hygiene in children

  1. The first step is to encourage your child to follow good hygiene practices, such as brushing their teeth properly, both in the front and back, for 2-3 minutes, twice a day. 

  2. Regular dental check-ups are also a must, and she recommended visiting a dentist once a year to avoid any oral problems. 

  3. Limiting sugary foods and drinks, especially sticky and gummy candies, can help prevent cavities.

Follow these tips for better dental and gut health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

