Asthma Attacks: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore
Asthma attacks: In order to prevent asthma attacks, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle and avoid asthma triggers as much as possible. Avoid going in dusty areas. Wear pollution mask when stepping outside the house. Smoking is completely off the table.
Asthma attacks must be treated immediately
HIGHLIGHTS
- Asthma attacks cause difficulty in breathing
- They make coughing more severe
- Asthma attacks can cause heavy wheezing
Asthma is a condition in which a person's airways become inflamed and narrow. The airway swell because of asthma, and produce extra mucus. This makes people with asthma experience difficulty in breathing. Secretion of excessive mucus can result in an asthma attack. During an asthma attack, narrowed airways make it harder to breathe and cause coughing and wheezing. Other symptoms of asthma attack include severe wheezing, chest tightness, difficulty in talking, feeling of anxiety, blue lips or fingernails, tightened neck and chest muscles (which is also known as retractions).
At times, people with asthma go for extended periods without suffering an asthma attack. Asthma attacks may occur because of triggers such as dust, dirt, pollution and exposure to cold air. Symptoms of mild asthma attack are more common. It can be dealt with treatment. In order to prevent severe asthma attacks, it important to treat it immediately. Symptoms of severe asthma attacks are less common but they last for longer.
Also read: Here's How Fruits And Vegetables Can Help In Reducing Asthma Symptoms
How to recognise early sign of asthma attack?
The most common symptoms of asthma are the earliest signs that your asthma is worsening. At an early stage, symptoms of asthma attack are not severe and may not interfere with your day-to-day activities. Recognising and treating them on time can stop an asthma attack and even prevent them from getting worse.
Some of the early warning sign of asthma attach include feeling tired or weak when exercising, feeling moody, frequent cough that worsens at night, feeling of shortness of breath, wheezing or coughing during or after exercise, experiencing signs of cold and allergies and difficulty to sleep at night.
An asthma attack can instantly become more severe. It is thus important to recognise the symptoms immediately.
Also read: This Therapy Could Help Control Asthma! Try This Simple Diet Plan To Relive Asthma
What happens when asthma attack goes untreated?
If you don't get treatment for asthma attack on time, it may cause even more difficulty in breathing. Coughing may become more severe and frequent, and wheezing may get louder. Gradually, your lungs may tighten so much that there is not enough air movement to produce wheezing. Eventually, you will experience difficulty in speaking. A bluish colouring may appear around your lips. This means that you have less oxygen in your blood. At this stage, you need to visit the emergency room and seek immediate treatment.
In order to prevent asthma attacks, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle and avoid asthma triggers as much as possible. Avoid going in dusty areas. Wear pollution mask when stepping outside the house. Smoking is completely off the table. Exercise regularly... do cardiovascular exercises that give a boost to your stamina. Breathing exercises can go a long way in terms of improving breathing and reducing asthma symptoms. Avoid cold foods and icy drinks. A healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet is what you need to control asthma.
Also read: Toxins Found In E-cigarettes Can Lead To Asthma: Warns Study
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.