Yasmin Karachiwala Shows A 5-Step Easy Workout Routine To Perform With a Partner

Yasmin Karachiwala Shows A 5-Step Easy Workout Routine To Perform With a Partner

The celebrity fitness trainer shared a workout routine that is fun and effective at the same time. You can perform these exercises with a partner and stay fit together.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 17, 2021 09:35 IST
6-Min Read
Yasmin Karachiwala Shows A 5-Step Easy Workout Routine To Perform With a Partner

Working out with a partner can help you stay consistent

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exercise with your partner to make it more fun
  2. You can perform several exercises together
  3. Here are some of the exercises you can try with a workout buddy

Lockdown can be less daunting when you have close ones to spend time with. It can be even more effective when you have a partner to workout with. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared with her Instagram community a fun way to exercise. Since many of us are currently working from home and have ample time to spend with our close ones, this routine seems to be a treat. Yasmin showed the “Double Trouble” routine with five exercises that be done alone but will be effective when performed with a workout partner.

“Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds,” Yasmin wrote in the caption.

Here are the steps you must follow to complete this routine:


  • Reverse lunges and kicks (45 seconds)
  • Push-up plus claps (45 seconds)
  • Squats and rows (45 seconds)
  • Jack knives (45 seconds)
  • Squats plus 4 heel taps (45 seconds)

In one of her previous posts, Yasmin showed a different set of exercises to be performed with another person. The 5-step-routine included partner squats, crawl to plank claps, Russian twists plus push-ups and sit-up with claps.

If you're suffering from a shoulder muscle injury or rotator cuff injury, try out the RICE workout method. Yasmin explained in one of her Instagram posts, “The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles that stabilise the shoulder and allows it to move.” She added, “The best method is the RICE method — rest, ice, compression and elevation — immediately after an injury because these work together to reduce the pain and swelling.”

Working out with a partner amid a distressing time like pandemic adds some zeal to your day-to-day life. So, who is your double-trouble partner?


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

