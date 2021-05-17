Yasmin Karachiwala Shows A 5-Step Easy Workout Routine To Perform With a Partner
The celebrity fitness trainer shared a workout routine that is fun and effective at the same time. You can perform these exercises with a partner and stay fit together.
Working out with a partner can help you stay consistent
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise with your partner to make it more fun
- You can perform several exercises together
- Here are some of the exercises you can try with a workout buddy
Lockdown can be less daunting when you have close ones to spend time with. It can be even more effective when you have a partner to workout with. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared with her Instagram community a fun way to exercise. Since many of us are currently working from home and have ample time to spend with our close ones, this routine seems to be a treat. Yasmin showed the “Double Trouble” routine with five exercises that be done alone but will be effective when performed with a workout partner.
“Perform 3 rounds of 45 seconds each, take 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds,” Yasmin wrote in the caption.
Here are the steps you must follow to complete this routine:
- Reverse lunges and kicks (45 seconds)
- Push-up plus claps (45 seconds)
- Squats and rows (45 seconds)
- Jack knives (45 seconds)
- Squats plus 4 heel taps (45 seconds)
In one of her previous posts, Yasmin showed a different set of exercises to be performed with another person. The 5-step-routine included partner squats, crawl to plank claps, Russian twists plus push-ups and sit-up with claps.
If you're suffering from a shoulder muscle injury or rotator cuff injury, try out the RICE workout method. Yasmin explained in one of her Instagram posts, “The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles that stabilise the shoulder and allows it to move.” She added, “The best method is the RICE method — rest, ice, compression and elevation — immediately after an injury because these work together to reduce the pain and swelling.”
Working out with a partner amid a distressing time like pandemic adds some zeal to your day-to-day life. So, who is your double-trouble partner?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
