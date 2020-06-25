World Vitiligo Day: Foods To Eat And Avoid To Prevent Worsening Of Vitiligo
World Vitligo Day 2020: As is the case with most autoimmune disorders, eating immunity-boosting foods with antioxidants can be helpful for people with vitiligo. Here's what you need to know.
World Vitiligo Day 25 June: People with vitiligo can benefit by avoding alcohol and caffeine
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25
- Vitiligo is a lifelong condition which cannot be treated
- Eating a healthy diet can help in controlling vitiligo
World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition in which cells that form skin pigment are attacked and destroyed, leading to inconsistent white patches of skin. The Vitiligo Support International mentions that people with vitiligo may lack healthy levels of certain nutrients. While there's no supportive evidence to the claim that certain foods can improve your worsen vitiligo, there are claims that eating and avoiding certain foods can prevent it from getting worse. Drinking lots of water, for instance, is considered to be helpful for controlling vitiligo.
World Vitiligo day: Foods to eat and avoid to prevent vitiligo from getting worse
As is the case with most autoimmune disorders, eating immunity-boosting foods with antioxidants can be helpful for people with vitiligo. Foods like bananas, apples, green leafy vegetables, chickpeas, root vegetables like beetroot, carrots and radishes, and figs and dates can be helpful for people with vitiligo.
Vitiligo diet: Know the foods to avoid
Anecdotal evidence shows that some people experience a negative reaction on eating certain foods, especially the ones which contain depigmenting agents like hydroquinones, reports healthline.com. And while every person with vitiligo may experience a different reaction to certain foods, here are some of the most common foods that can be problematic for people with vitiligo:
- Alcohol
- Coffee
- Blueberries
- Pickles
- Pomegranates
- Pears
- Red meat
- Tomatoes
- Wheat products
Also, vitamins B-12, C, D, amino acids and beta carotene supplements can be taken in order to control the condition. Copper, iron and zinc can also be added to the list.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
