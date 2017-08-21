ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Vitiligo: 5 Ways To Help You Live Happily With Vitiligo

Vitiligo: 5 Ways To Help You Live Happily With Vitiligo

Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition, which only affects the skin pigmentation. There is very little awareness about the condition, which affects one in 100 people worldwide.

  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 21, 2017 06:05 IST
2-Min Read
Vitiligo: 5 Ways To Help You Live Happily With Vitiligo

A positive approach with Vitiligo

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition
  2. June 25th is World Vitiligo Day
  3. Self acceptance is the key to deal with vitiligo
For most women, skin woes are a reoccurring nightmare. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition, which only affects the skin pigmentation. Apart from some cases where the discolored patches on the skin are sensitive to sun, and hence people need to load up on sun screen; there is absolutely no other affect that Vitiligo has on any other body functions or organs. However, Vitiligo has more of a emotional and psychological stress on the person, as compared to its physical effects. The main symptom of vitiligo is depigmentation, which is most prominently found on the face, hands and wrists.

There is very little awareness about the condition, which affects one in 100 people worldwide. June 25th is World Vitiligo Day - a day dedicated to raising awareness for the skin disorder.

1. Positive attitude: Vitiligo is not a personal choice. There is no known cause, or cure (let alone prevention). Just make up your mind to stop thinking of vitiligo, what people think or how they react. When you are in control of your mind, you can have control over what gets you down or affects you.

2. Camouflage makeup: This is very useful and, with the wide range of mineral make ups available in the market, coverage can often be easily achieved and maintained for both men and women. Lighter skinned sufferers should avoid tanning on the affected areas as darkening the surrounding areas will make the lesions more noticeable.

3. Self acceptance: Self acceptance is the key. You should learn to love and accept yourself. What people think or feel about your look should not worry you now. Keep yourself busy and your mind occupied.

4. Body language: Remember body language plays an important role in enhancing the personality of the person. Having your head up, making good eye contact, smiling and having a strong voice gives the message that you are confident, friendly.

5. Dealing with difficult situations: People with vitiligo frequently have to deal with uncomfortable situations, as when other people are staring or making intrusive comments. These can be very challenging and make you feel uncomfortable. Taking a gradual approach like engaging yourself in activities, self-motivation and rewarding yourself for your achievements can help you build you deal with difficult situations.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------