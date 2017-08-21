Vitiligo: 5 Ways To Help You Live Happily With Vitiligo
Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition, which only affects the skin pigmentation. There is very little awareness about the condition, which affects one in 100 people worldwide.
A positive approach with Vitiligo
1. Positive attitude: Vitiligo is not a personal choice. There is no known cause, or cure (let alone prevention). Just make up your mind to stop thinking of vitiligo, what people think or how they react. When you are in control of your mind, you can have control over what gets you down or affects you.
2. Camouflage makeup: This is very useful and, with the wide range of mineral make ups available in the market, coverage can often be easily achieved and maintained for both men and women. Lighter skinned sufferers should avoid tanning on the affected areas as darkening the surrounding areas will make the lesions more noticeable.
3. Self acceptance: Self acceptance is the key. You should learn to love and accept yourself. What people think or feel about your look should not worry you now. Keep yourself busy and your mind occupied.
4. Body language: Remember body language plays an important role in enhancing the personality of the person. Having your head up, making good eye contact, smiling and having a strong voice gives the message that you are confident, friendly.
5. Dealing with difficult situations: People with vitiligo frequently have to deal with uncomfortable situations, as when other people are staring or making intrusive comments. These can be very challenging and make you feel uncomfortable. Taking a gradual approach like engaging yourself in activities, self-motivation and rewarding yourself for your achievements can help you build you deal with difficult situations.
