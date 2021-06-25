World Vitiligo Day 2021: Know About The Causes Of This Skin Disorder
World Vitiligo Day 2021 observed on 26 June every year aims to create awareness about this skin disorder, globally.
World Vitiligo Day 2021: This skin disorder leads to loss of skin colour
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Vitiligo Day is observed on 25 June
- It is a type of skin disorder that leads to loss of skin colour
- A family background of the condition is one of the possible causes
Vitiligo is an autoimmune acquired condition of the skin, in which colour cells (melanocytes) are lost. It results in smooth white patches of skin (leukoderma). The condition can occur on any part of the body. It can also affect hair and occur within the mouth. Melanin gives shade to our skin and hair. Vitiligo happens when cells that produce melanin stop producing melanin or die. Individuals of all skin types could be affected by vitiligo
The specific reason for vitiligo is unknown. Risk factors incorporate changes in immune system, a family background of the condition or other immune system illnesses, like hyperthyroidism, alopecia areata, and malicious anemia.
Vitiligo can occur at any age group but usually starts before the age of 30. In certain cases the face, hands, feet and around body openings, like the eyes, nose and ears are affected which is known as Acrofacial vitiligo. When all skin surfaces are affected it's called widespread vitiligo. Segmental vitiligo is when just one side or part of your body is affected. Limited or central vitiligo is when few places show loss of colour. It's hard to predict how the disease will advance. The disease at times keeps increasing and becomes widespread. Also at times even without treatment the patches stop occurring. And once in a while, the skin gets its tone back.
The cure for vitiligo is at times unsatisfactory. Repigmentation treatment is best on face and trunk; hands, feet and regions with white hair react inadequately. New patches respond quickly to treatment whereas old patches take time.
The disease can be restricted by limiting injury, wearing protective clothing, avoidance of scratching and cuts. It can be covered by certain creams. There are also various surgical treatment methods which includes transplantation of specific melanocyte cells, also there are various grafting options.
The condition isn't life threatening or infectious. Another myth is about dietary habits. For instance, people used to implicate sour food, fish, white food, etc and consider them to be the reason for vitiligo. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this belief. Vitiligo can be cosmetically impairing, especially in individuals with brown complexion. It may also bring about mental pressure and those influenced are in some cases stigmatized.
(Dr. Trupti D Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
