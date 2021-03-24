World Tuberculosis Day 2021: 7 Guidelines To Follow For Avoiding The Spread Of TB
World TB Day 2021: Dr Vivek Padegal discusses the importance of adopting measures to try and avoid spreading of the infection to others while coughing after being affected by Pulmonary Tuberculosis (Lung TB).
World TB Day: Stay in well-ventilated indoors if you have been diagnosed with TB
World Tuberculosis Day, which falls on the 24th of March every year, marks the need to spread awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) and the health consequences relating to and to bring an end to it. Tuberculosis if detected early, can help the patient overcome the disease with proper medication and health care.
TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Ahead of World Tuberculosis day, Dr Vivek Padegal, Director - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, discusses the importance of adopting measures to try and avoid spreading of the infection to others while coughing after being affected by Pulmonary Tuberculosis (Lung TB).
World Tuberculosis Day: How to avoid spreading TB
1. Always wear a mask: Wearing a mask (N95) while you are infected with Tuberculosis can help prevent the spread of the infection. This is extremely important in the first three weeks of treatment as the chances of transmitting the disease is more at this stage.
2. Isolate yourself: In the first three weeks of treatment, ensure that you stay at home and do not interact with other people. TB spreads through air and it is crucial to distance yourself from others in order to prevent the spreading of the infection.
3. Proper ventilation: Staying in a well-ventilated room while you are infected with TB is important as closed spaces activate the spreading of the infection, as germs get accumulated in the atmosphere.
4. Natural light: It is good to be exposed to sunlight at certain times of the day. UV light helps kill TB causing bacteria.
5. Cover your mouth: Make it a point to cover your mouth when you sneeze, cough etc with a tissue or handkerchief. Ensure that the tissue is not left unattended in a public space and is disposed with care.
6. Get proper medication: It is important to seek medication at the earliest. If you stop taking medication or skip doses, the bacteria continues to exist and makes the infection more serious. The consequence can be the dreaded Multidrug resistant TB which can be very dangerous.
7. Check diabetes level on a regular basis: Good control of your blood sugars in diabetes hastens the clearance of the TB bacteria and improves the recovery time.
(Dr Vivek Padegal, Director - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru)
