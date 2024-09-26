World Rabies Day: How Is Rabies Transmitted And Its Preventive Measures
In this article, we will explore how rabies is transmitted, the risks associated with it, and the preventive steps everyone should take to protect themselves from this deadly disease.
Awareness of World Rabies Day
Observed annually on September 28, World Rabies Day aims to raise awareness about rabies—a deadly, but preventable viral disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies claims approximately 59,000 human lives worldwide each year, predominantly in Asia and Africa. Rabies is transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, and if left untreated, it is almost always fatal. The theme of World Rabies Day is centred on promoting awareness of the disease, enhancing vaccination efforts, and implementing effective preventive measures.
How Is Rabies Transmitted?
Rabies is caused by the rabies virus, which belongs to the Lyssa virus genus. It primarily spreads through the saliva of infected animals. The virus can enter the human body in several ways:
1. Animal bites
The most common mode of rabies transmission is through the bite of a rabid animal. When an infected animal bites a person, the rabies virus in the animal's saliva enters the person's body through broken skin or mucous membranes.
In many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries, dogs are the leading cause of rabies transmission to humans. Other animals that can carry rabies include bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks.
2. Scratches
Rabies can also be transmitted if the saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with open wounds or scratches on a person's skin. Though less common than bites, this is still a potential source of infection.
3. Mucosal exposure
The rabies virus can infect humans if it comes into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth through infected saliva. This can happen if an infected animal licks these areas.
4. Rare routes of transmission
In very rare cases, rabies can be spread through organ transplants from a rabid donor or by inhaling the virus (as can happen in laboratories working with the rabies virus). However, these cases are highly uncommon.
Symptoms of rabies
Rabies has an incubation period ranging from one to three months. However, once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal. Prompt medical treatment can prevent the virus from progressing to this stage, so it's crucial to seek medical attention immediately after potential exposure. Early symptoms include:
1. Fever, headache, and general weakness
2. Itching or tingling at the site of the bite
3. Anxiety and confusion
4. Difficulty swallowing and fear of water (hydrophobia)
5. Muscle spasms and paralysis
Preventive measures against rabies
Rabies is preventable through vaccination and responsible animal management. Here are key preventive measures to reduce the risk of rabies infection:
1. Vaccinate pets
One of the most effective preventive measures is ensuring that domestic animals—especially dogs and cats—are regularly vaccinated against rabies. Pet vaccinations protect both the animals and their human owners from the risk of infection.
Vaccinating pets creates a barrier, reducing the likelihood that an infected animal will transmit rabies to humans or other animals.
2. Avoid contact with wild or stray animals
Stray or wild animals, particularly in areas where rabies is prevalent, are a major risk factor for rabies transmission.
Avoid approaching or trying to handle stray animals, especially if they appear sick or are acting aggressively. Report stray animals to local animal control services.
3. Seek immediate medical attention after exposure
If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, seek immediate medical care, regardless of whether the animal appears rabid or not.
Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) treatment includes a series of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, which are crucial to prevent the virus from developing in the body. PEP is highly effective when administered promptly after exposure.
4. Educate and raise awareness
Education is a critical aspect of rabies prevention. Schools, communities, and health organisations should promote awareness about rabies, safe practices around animals, and the importance of vaccinations.
Governments and non-profits should continue rabies awareness campaigns to inform people, particularly in rural areas, about the dangers of rabies and how to prevent it.
5. Control the stray animal population
Efforts to control the population of stray animals through spaying, neutering, and vaccination programs are essential in reducing rabies transmission, especially in areas where the disease is widespread. Many countries have initiatives to vaccinate stray dogs, reduce stray populations, and provide free rabies vaccines to communities at risk. Such efforts have shown to significantly lower rabies incidence in high-risk areas.
6. Travel safely to rabies-endemic areas
If you're traveling to an area where rabies is prevalent, it's crucial to take precautions, especially if you'll be in contact with animals or in rural locations. If you're traveling to a region where rabies is common, consider getting a pre-exposure rabies vaccination. This is especially important for travellers who will spend a lot of time outdoors or in contact with animals.
Rabies remains a global public health concern, but it is entirely preventable through vaccination and proper animal management. The key to controlling rabies lies in raising awareness about its transmission, taking preventive steps like vaccinating pets, and seeking immediate medical care after possible exposure. On World Rabies Day, the focus is on educating the public and health professionals to reduce the prevalence of this deadly disease worldwide. With continuous efforts, particularly in areas where rabies is endemic, the goal of rabies elimination is within reach. By understanding how rabies spreads and taking preventive measures, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from this devastating disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
