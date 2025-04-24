Symptoms Of Rabies And Its Causes
Understanding its causes and recognising early symptoms is crucial to preventing this fatal infection and seeking timely medical help.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system, ultimately leading to death if left untreated. Caused by the rabies virus, it is typically transmitted to humans through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, most often a dog. Despite being entirely preventable through vaccination and early intervention, rabies continues to claim thousands of lives, especially in Asia and Africa. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths every year. Understanding its causes and recognising early symptoms is crucial to preventing this fatal infection and seeking timely medical help.
Recognising rabies early can help save lives
The symptoms of rabies often appear after an incubation period of one to three months but may vary. Initially, the disease may resemble the flu, but as it progresses, neurological symptoms begin to dominate. Recognising the early and advanced symptoms can help in seeking urgent care. Below are key symptoms and known causes associated with rabies infection.
1. Fever and headache
Early signs mimic those of many viral infections. The infected person may experience fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. These flu-like symptoms can last for several days before progressing.
2. Pain or tingling at the site of bite
One of the most characteristic early signs of rabies is unusual tingling, itching, or burning sensation at the site of the animal bite or scratch. This may be the first indicator that the virus is affecting the nerves.
3. Anxiety and confusion
As the virus begins to invade the central nervous system, psychological symptoms such as anxiety, agitation, and confusion may appear. Mood changes and restlessness can also be common.
4. Difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia
Rabies causes painful spasms in the throat muscles, making it extremely difficult to swallow. This often results in a fear of drinking water, known as hydrophobia – a hallmark sign of rabies.
5. Excessive salivation
Due to the inability to swallow, individuals with rabies often exhibit increased saliva production, resulting in drooling or frothing at the mouth.
6. Hallucinations and paralysis
In its advanced stages, rabies can lead to hallucinations, delirium, insomnia, and partial paralysis. Eventually, the patient may slip into a coma, followed by death if not treated in time.
Causes of rabies
If you or someone you know is bitten by an animal, seek medical help immediately to prevent this deadly infection.
1. Animal bites
The most common cause of rabies is a bite from an infected animal. In developing countries, stray dog bites account for up to 99% of rabies transmission to humans, according to the WHO.
2. Scratches or open wounds
Even without a bite, rabies can be transmitted if infected saliva comes into contact with a person's open wound or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).
3. Inhalation of infected droplets (rare)
In extremely rare cases, rabies has been transmitted in laboratory settings through aerosolised virus particles, particularly among researchers.
4. Organ transplantation
Although exceedingly rare, rabies has been documented to spread through organ or tissue transplants from undiagnosed infected donors.
5. Exposure to bats and wild animals
In many developed countries, bat bites are a leading source of rabies. Raccoons, foxes, and skunks are also known carriers of the virus.
Rabies is an entirely preventable disease, yet it remains fatal if not treated before symptoms appear. The key lies in awareness, recognising symptoms early and understanding how the virus spreads. Immediate wound care, post-exposure prophylaxis, and animal vaccination are vital.
