World Pulses Day: All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Pulses Every Day
World Pulses Day: Pulses are one of the primary sources of protein for vegetarians. And not just protein, pulses are also a rich source of fibre, healthy carbs, vitamins and minerals that are important for your overall health and well-being.
World Pluses Day: Pulses are a great source of vegetarian protein
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pulses are a great source of vegetarian protein
- They are also rich in fibre, iron and folate
- Pulses are low in calories and can be included in weight loss diet
World Pulses Day is observed on February 10. Agree or not, but you simply cannot do without pulses! Dal, as it is referred to in Hindi, is a staple in the Indian cuisine. In every household, a variety of dals are bought as part of monthly grocery shopping. One tends to get bored with the humble dal every now and then. But, you also get back to this staple food because it time-tested, filling and nourishing in nature. On this World Pulses Day, we are going to talk about the importance of eating pulses in your diet and the many ways you can eat dal.
World Pulses Day: Health benefits of including pulses in your diet
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that there are more than 65,000 varieties of pulses (lentils) available and you should include a variety of them in your diet. Here are some benefits of eating dal every day:
1. Lentils, be it green, black, yellow or red, are a rich source of iron, folate and are an excellent source of protein. Protein is required for not just weight loss but also for building muscles.
2. Pulses also contain polyphenols which contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce damage caused free radicals in the body.
3. Lentils have been found to be beneficial for heart health as well. They are weight loss-friendly and help in improving cholesterol and blood pressure levels in the body.
Dal or lentils are usually cooked in a pressure cooker. They are then prepared with a tadka made up of onion, tomatoes and spices. A dollop of ghee over your dal is what completes this wholesome food. You can have it with white rice (yes, you read that right) and it will make for a meal with a complete amino acid profile.
Other ways to include lentils in your diet are sprouts, lentil soups or khichdi. Also, you can create metkut, which is made from a dry mix of pulses and spices like haldi, soonth etc.
Have you tried Metkut yet? Also known as - buknu/ menthittu/ parupu podi across India. What is it? A dry mixture of pulses and spices like haldi, soonth, etc. How to eat? Sprinkle on hot rice, add ghee and enjoy. (Can also add in curd and eat with Bhakri/ roti.) - Why? When mixed with rice it provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation. Used as a substitute when you can't eat or don't feel like eating regular dal-rice. - Who can eat? 1. kids - Especially in age group 2-5 years. They naturally don't feel like eating dal-rice and this is an age old recipe to ensure they get all the nutrition they need. More details in #Notesforhealthykids, age-wise section. 2. Patients - Those suffering from Chronic diseases or undergoing treatment for cancer e.g. Their appetite goes for a toss but this is easy on stomach and improves irritability and mood also. More details in Nutrition for cancer video on my FB or YouTube page. 3. Everyone - After long travel or when suffering from constipation, or just want a change. - Today is #worldpulsesday, a @unitednations global event to recognize the importance of Pulses. India had a rich diversity of Pulses (more than 65000 varieties) and an equally diverse methods of using them for different needs and occasions. They also fix Nitrogen back in the soil and prevents the usage of chemical fertilizers. Let's bring the Pulses back on our plate (atleast 12 different pulses every year) and celebrate them in all their glory. For recipe of Metkut, check my mother's post on her Insta page - @rekhadiwekar #pulses #metkut #riceisnice
Diwekar takes to Instagram to talk about metkut rice. You can sprinkle metkut on hot rice, and some ghee to it and enjoy guilt-free. According to the celeb nutritionist, the combination of dal rice (metkut) is a meal with a complete amino acid profile. It is easy to prepare and can work as a great substitute to the otherwise monotonous dal rice.
Metkut rice can be good for kids and patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancer treatment. Cancer patients experience a loss of appetite and metkut rice can help with it. This meal can also help in reducing constipation.
This World Pulses Day, pledge to eat pulses regularly. They are amongst those rare foods which you can have every day, without worrying about your weight or health. Happy World Pusles Day everyone!
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
