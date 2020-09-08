World Physiotherapy Day 2020: Theme, Significance, History And Much More
World Physiotherapy Day tries to highlight the significant role of physiotherapists in medical field. This day was founded in the year 1951. Read here to know date, significance, theme and history of this day.
World Physiotherapy Day is observed on 8 September each year
HIGHLIGHTS
- Physiotherapy helps you restore mobility and balance
- One of the best ways to get rid of pain is physical therapy
- Physiotherapy may help in stroke recovery
World Physiotherapy Day is observed on September 8 each year. Physiotherapy day strives to create awareness about the significant role physiotherapists play in keeping people well. This day is also used as an opportunity to thank physiotherapists all across the world for their contribution to the medical field. Physiotherapy or physical therapy is expertise in movement and exercise which can help people fight pain, injury, disorder and more. Physiotherapy does not involve normal exercises which can be done at home. It requires constant supervision from a physiotherapist. Physiotherapy can also help you become more strong and flexible. It can also support movement and mobility reducing the chances of injury.
World Physical Therapy day 2020: Theme, significance, history and much more
World Physical Therapy day 2020 focuses on recovery and COVID-19. It has launched a campaign PPE4PT which will try to ensure the availability of all protective equipment for physiotherapists to reduce their risk of contracting the virus at the workplace.
Also read: World Physical Therapy Day: Know The Importance Of Physical Therapy
History
World Physical Therapy Day was designated on 8 September in the year 1996. It was founded in 1951. The day marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. Since then it tries this day tries to recognise the work of physiotherapists and support them. Further this day emphasis on promoting the profession and advancing their expertise.
Some benefits of Physiotherapy
Many choose physiotherapy as a cure for some conditions. The benefits and results may depend on the reason for treatment. Some of the benefits may include-
- It can help you avoid injury
- Assists in pain management
- Supports recover from injury and trauma
- It may also help in recovery from stroke and paralysis
- May help you improve balance preventing falls
- Help in better management of age-related medical problems
Also read: Physiotherapy does not reduce arthritis pain
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.