Home » Living Healthy » World Physical Therapy Day 2017: Know The Importance Of Physical Therapy
World Physical Therapy Day 2017: Know The Importance Of Physical Therapy
Why physical therapy is a better way to treat such ailments is because it stays with you for longer and also keeps you healthy mentally. This World Physical Therapy Day, acknowledge the many benefits of physical therapy.
World Physical Therapy Day 2017
HIGHLIGHTS
- The best way to get rid of such pain is physical therapy
- World Physical Therapy Day 2017 celebrates relevance of physical therapy
- Physiotherapy helps you restore mobility and balance
The best way to get rid of such pain is physical therapy. This is when you need to talk to a professional physiotherapist for a solution for these pains. You can’t pop painkiller tablets each time it affects you. Why physical therapy is a better way to treat such ailments is because it stays with you for longer and also keeps you healthy mentally.
The one day that celebrates physiotherapists and allows them to spread awareness about the importance of this therapy is World Physical Therapy Day. Let’s commemorate World Physical Therapy Day 2017 by knowing the relevance of physical therapy and why we need it:
1. Slow, steady and sustainable repair
Physical therapy is a slow healing process. Gradually the therapy helps to get your body movements on the right track. The physiotherapist focuses on a whole-person approach. It is not limited to giving relief to the affected part but, the broader view is to benefit your body as a whole. If done correctly, there is no therapy better than this.
2. Exercises recommended under this therapy focus on yielding multiple benefits for the body as a whole
The whole-body approach is being talked about here. Physiotherapists ensure a daily conduct of important exercises which provide you with relief for your body and not just the affected area. A hectic schedule or lack of time will never be an excuse here. If you practice the exercises recommended to you by your therapist, you are moving towards flexibility and good blood circulation for the body as a whole.
3. Recovery from stroke
After surviving a stroke, your body suffers from some level of function and immobility for some time. Physiotherapy helps you restore mobility and balance.
4. Managing diabetes and vascular conditions
Exercising regularly can help in controlling blood sugar levels. People with diabetes suffer from pain in feet and legs. A physiotherapist helps in educating the patient about proper foot care and for the prevention of further problems.
5. Managing women’s health
With health conditions like pregnancy and postpartum care, women need specialized management of issues. A physical therapy will help with issues like bowel inconsistency, breast cancer, constipation, male pelvic health, pelvic pain and other health problems.
This World Physical Therapy Day, acknowledge the many benefits of physical therapy.
Comments