Home »  Living Healthy »  World Obesity Day 2021: Know Theme, Significance, Objectives And Much More

World Obesity Day 2021: Know Theme, Significance, Objectives And Much More

World Obesity Day 2021: According to WHO, obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and have increased almost five times in children and adolescents, affecting people of all ages
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 2, 2021 10:04 IST
2-Min Read
World Obesity Day 2021: Obesity is a risk factor for several chronic conditions

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World Obesity Day is observed on 4th March each year
  2. This day tries to create awareness about this disease
  3. The rates of obesity are increasing worldwide

World Obesity Day is observed on 4th March each year. This day tries to create awareness around obesity and how it is harmful to your overall health and different body organs. It also educates people around the world about different ways to tackle obesity. According to WHO, obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and have increased almost five times in children and adolescents, affecting people of all ages from all social groups in both developed and developing countries. Obesity is also a major risk factor for chronic conditions like type-2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and certain cancers.

World Obesity Day 2021: All you need to know


World Obesity Day 2021 focuses on the global campaign 'Every Body Needs Everybody.' This campaign invites people around the world to collectively address this global crisis. It also defines obesity as a disease that is alone a risk factor for other diseases.

Obesity can put you at a higher risk of diabetes and heart disease
Photo Credit: iStock

The objectives for World Obesity day are-

Increase awareness- It is crucial to create awareness about obesity as a disease. It is also important to understand the root causes of obesity and the steps needed to address these.

Encourage advocacy- It strives to change how obesity is addressed across society. Also, encourages people to stand up for a change.

Improve policies- Building a system that encourages a bright future. Creation of policies that prioritise obesity as a serious health issue and work on fighting against it.

Share experiences- Coming together can help fight obesity and challenges related to it effectively. Sharing experiences can inspire others to achieve this common goal.

It is vital to tackle obesity with appropriate steps to achieve a healthier world. This World Obesity Day spreads the message-

  • Understanding for every body...
  • Protections for every body...
  • Nutrition for every body...
  • Healthcare for every body...

It is an invitation to all global communities to work together towards building a happier, healthier and obesity-free world!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

