Obesity And Overweight: Yoga Expert Explains Ways To Fight Obesity
Obesity is linked with several deadly diseases. Yoga is an effective way to maintain a healthy weight. Here are some yoga asanas and diet tips that can help you fight obesity.
Obesity can increase the risk of several chronic diseases
Obesity and being overweight is not only disadvantageous but it is also a dangerous condition. It can be linked to a number of health complications like type-2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, respiratory problems, cancer and more. It also leads to liver disease, gall bladder disease, strokes and can cause complications during pregnancy. There are over 1 billion overweight adults worldwide according to a 2020 study and obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally. Studies also found that about a third of the global population-including adults and children were overweight, of which 10% of people suffered from obesity.
If you or a loved one is obese or overweight, your weight loss should be focussed more on well-being, and overall health than rapid weight loss. Rapid weight loss could be unscientific, unhealthy and cause many harmful side effects. If you want to enjoy sustained weight loss, let your aim be to lead a more wholesome, and healthy lifestyle.
Running, swimming, walking, yoga, stair climbing etc. can all be the different ways you can boost your physical fitness. Choose any activity that is suitable for your physical fitness level. It should challenge you without exhausting you. Safe and gentle exercises like yoga can help you align your body and mind to your weight management goals. Weight loss is as much as a mental workout as it is a physical task.
Ways to tackle obesity
Calculating Body Mass Index (BMI)
BMI is, an index commonly used for classification of obesity. Over weight is defined as a BMI (or body mass index) greater than or equal to 25.0 & Obesity as a BMI greater than and equal to 30.0.
Common Reasons for Obesity
- Genetics
- Age
- Childhood to Adulthood
- Gender
- Fitness
- Irregular or Inadequate sleep
Yoga as a Solution
Yogic techniques include practices such as Pranayama, Meditation, Yoga asanas, and Mudras. Yoga not only helps in eradicating the problem of being overweight but also helps you manage your weight safely. Yoga is a tool that focuses on holistic wellness and works better for your body in the long term.
Meditation - Beej Dhyan/Aarambh Dhyan
The mind is very much like a fertile land where we plant the seeds of our thoughts, and actions for our life. For a plant to grow beautifully, it needs its share of sunlight, fertilizer, and water. Much like a plant, how we nurture our mind and our energies will be reflected in the way that we grow. Bheej Dhyan is the meditation technique that teaches us to pause in life. We can use this method to sow the seeds that can bring about great improvement in our life. Whether we want to start a new habit, change our response, or behaviour all depends on the mind.
Bheej Dhyan or Seed Meditation tests your auto response system. Reacting to life's circumstances in an unconscious manner can either be extremely favourable or unfavourable to your growth and personal success. Seed Meditation controls and transforms this automatic response system that lies within you.
Recommended Asanas for Weight Management
- Santolanasana
- Kurpa Chaturanga Dandasana
- Dhanurasana
- Naukasana
- Vashishtasana
- Utkatasana
- Padahasthasana
- Chakrasana
- Himalayan Namaskar - A traditional salutation done to revere divine energies
Modify your Diet
1. Include Whole Grain - Bajra, Ragi, Maize and Jowar, are some examples of whole grain that you can eat. Try switching to a vegetarian diet. Whole grains provide the body with the energy to sustain and grow and is also a major source of all essential nutrients.
2. Consume Fruits and Vegetables - Ensure that you are including 3 servings of seasonal vegetables, and 2 servings of whole fruits per day. Vegetables and fruits provide both soluble and insoluble fibre in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
3. Eliminate Fatty Food- Stay away from Trans fats that comes in fast foods, snack food, fried foods and other processed food. Choose low fat milk, double toned and use different combinations of oil to get all essential fats.
4. Reduce your Sugar- Keep the intake of sugar to less than 10% of your total calories. If you are overweight or obese, it is recommended that less than 5% would be better for you.
5. Eat 3 balanced meals - It is important that you eat three balanced meals per day. Keep seasonal fruits aside for you to snack on.
To create an obesity-free world, we need an increasing number of people to become more conscious about their health choices. This goal can be easily achieved by applying yogic techniques of Pranayama, Meditation, Yoga asanas, Mudras, and affirmations. Yoga not only helps in eradicating the problem of being overweight but also helps you manage your weight safely. This is a tool of holistic wellness and works better for your body in the long run.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
