Obesity Prevention: 5 Tips To Manage Your Weight And Keep Obesity Away
Obesity can put you at risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and much more. Read here to know some effective tips for weight management and obesity prevention.
Obesity prevention: Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet to prevent obesity
HIGHLIGHTS
- Living a healthy lifestyle can prevent obesity
- You need to be physically active and exercise regularly
- Taking less stress is important for weight management, obesity prevention
Obesity can pose several risks to your health. High blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, high cholesterol, arthritis and gall bladder disease are a few risks associated with obesity. Researchers have now found that obesity may hinder effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine. Obesity leads to increased production of leptin and fat, and this can make antibody protection in obese people difficult. This and other risks associated with obesity make it imperative for people to work towards treating and preventing obesity.
Tips to prevent obesity you must know
Living a healthy lifestyle is the key to keeping obesity away. This includes being physically active, consuming a healthy and balanced diet while practicing portion control, sleeping well (6-8 hours of good sleep every night), taking less stress and no smoking or alcohol consumption.
Here are other tips that may particularly help in preventing obesity:
1. Avoid sugary, processed and packaged food
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that anything that comes in a packet should be off the table for you, if you are trying to lose weight. A study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition mentions that consumption of processed and packaged food (which are usually high in salt and sugar) can put you at higher risk of obesity.
2. Eat more fruits and vegetables
A variety of fruits and vegetable should be a part of your daily diet. Doing so can provide you with beneficial antioxidants and fibre. Having sufficient fibre in your diet can manage your calorie intake and reduce the risk of overeating.
3. Eat low-GI foods
The glycemic index of food determines how quickly a food item can raise your blood sugar levels. Eating foods with low GI can keep your blood glucose steady, which in turn can help in weight management. Leafy green veggies, fruits, carrots, kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils are a few examples of foods with low GI.
4. Get regular with exercise
Your routine should include exercise on a regular basis. 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity is important for prevention of obesity. Your exercise routine should also include weight training. According to the World Health Organization, you must do weight training in your exercise routine at least twice a week. Also, It should involve all your major muscles.
5. Manage stress
Stress can affect your physical and mental health in multiple ways. Studies have found that stress can trigger brain response which changes eating patterns. It increases cravings for high-calorie foods as well. Eating foods that are high in calories can contribute to obesity.
Along with these, sleeping well is also important for your weight management and obesity prevention.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
