Obesity Prevention: 5 Tips To Manage Your Weight And Keep Obesity Away

Obesity Prevention: 5 Tips To Manage Your Weight And Keep Obesity Away

Obesity can put you at risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and much more. Read here to know some effective tips for weight management and obesity prevention.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 24, 2020 03:00 IST
3-Min Read
Obesity Prevention: 5 Tips To Manage Your Weight And Keep Obesity Away

Obesity prevention: Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet to prevent obesity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Living a healthy lifestyle can prevent obesity
  2. You need to be physically active and exercise regularly
  3. Taking less stress is important for weight management, obesity prevention

Obesity can pose several risks to your health. High blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, high cholesterol, arthritis and gall bladder disease are a few risks associated with obesity. Researchers have now found that obesity may hinder effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine. Obesity leads to increased production of leptin and fat, and this can make antibody protection in obese people difficult. This and other risks associated with obesity make it imperative for people to work towards treating and preventing obesity.

Tips to prevent obesity you must know


Living a healthy lifestyle is the key to keeping obesity away. This includes being physically active, consuming a healthy and balanced diet while practicing portion control, sleeping well (6-8 hours of good sleep every night), taking less stress and no smoking or alcohol consumption.

Here are other tips that may particularly help in preventing obesity:

1. Avoid sugary, processed and packaged food

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that anything that comes in a packet should be off the table for you, if you are trying to lose weight. A study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition mentions that consumption of processed and packaged food (which are usually high in salt and sugar) can put you at higher risk of obesity.

4profjs

Avoid eating junk and processed food to prevent obesity
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Understanding The Link Between Hypertension And Obesity: Know How To Regulate Your Blood Pressure Numbers

2. Eat more fruits and vegetables

A variety of fruits and vegetable should be a part of your daily diet. Doing so can provide you with beneficial antioxidants and fibre. Having sufficient fibre in your diet can manage your calorie intake and reduce the risk of overeating.

3. Eat low-GI foods

The glycemic index of food determines how quickly a food item can raise your blood sugar levels. Eating foods with low GI can keep your blood glucose steady, which in turn can help in weight management. Leafy green veggies, fruits, carrots, kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils are a few examples of foods with low GI.

Also read: Expert-Recommended Low Glycemic Index Foods For People With Diabetes

4. Get regular with exercise

Your routine should include exercise on a regular basis. 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity is important for prevention of obesity. Your exercise routine should also include weight training. According to the World Health Organization, you must do weight training in your exercise routine at least twice a week. Also, It should involve all your major muscles.

5. Manage stress

Stress can affect your physical and mental health in multiple ways. Studies have found that stress can trigger brain response which changes eating patterns. It increases cravings for high-calorie foods as well. Eating foods that are high in calories can contribute to obesity.

Also read: Chronic Stress Could Be The Reason Behind Your Digestive Issues: Expert Explains How


Along with these, sleeping well is also important for your weight management and obesity prevention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

